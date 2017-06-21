Scalise upgraded to fair condition

More
The House majority whip has made progress since last week's shooting.
0:28 | 06/21/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Scalise upgraded to fair condition
Promising were coming in this evening the congressman Steve school lease is improving also the FBI think finding quote no nexus to terrorism. In that shooting on the ball field the gunman injuring five people and a halo bullets as the Republican team was preparing for charity baseball game. The FBI finding that James hodgkin's and acted alone and tonight. Hospital reporting that representatives Kelis has been upgraded to fair condition is now beginning the long period of healing. Rehab course which well.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":48195103,"title":"Scalise upgraded to fair condition","duration":"0:28","description":"The House majority whip has made progress since last week's shooting.","url":"/Politics/video/scalise-upgraded-fair-condition-48195103","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.