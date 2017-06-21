Transcript for Scalise upgraded to fair condition

Promising were coming in this evening the congressman Steve school lease is improving also the FBI think finding quote no nexus to terrorism. In that shooting on the ball field the gunman injuring five people and a halo bullets as the Republican team was preparing for charity baseball game. The FBI finding that James hodgkin's and acted alone and tonight. Hospital reporting that representatives Kelis has been upgraded to fair condition is now beginning the long period of healing. Rehab course which well.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.