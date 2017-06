Transcript for Scalise upgraded to 'fair condition,' beginning rehabilitation

The FBI's are really more information about that ambush style attack on a group of congressmen during baseball practice authorities say the gunman acted alone and has no ties to any international terror group. Congressman Steve's goalies was seriously injured in that shooting but we've just learned the hospital has upgraded him to fair condition. ABC's Ken mode is live in Washington with more details can't Lauren. The FBI has been busy in this investigation in the past week agents searching the shooters vehicle hit laptop gets phone. Even a storage unit and their hunt to confirmed the motive. This shooting Rampage that rocked congress. In the week since the mass shooting at the GOP congressional baseball practice the FBI tracking every move of the gunman 66 year old James hodgkin's. The man who ran a deep hatred for Republicans. Happened to be living in his bay annex of Alexandria ball field for weeks when he spotted the lawmakers he fired over sixty shots but we do not know his intentions on the potential target. GOP majority what's the school Lee's critically injured still recovering. Capitol police officers David Bailey in crystal griner who killed hogs Gibson and a gun fight. Also hurt but survived without regard to their personal safety they stepped up and it what was necessary. To protect those around the FBI star order of the shooters social meet your rants sound national landmarks in DC on its own and uncovered a list. On at the names of several GOP lawmakers but would not classified as an atlas is more of a piece of paper with six congressional members names federal investigators confirmed hodgkin's it was deeply troubled. Long before opening far your on that field. A lifetime or trauma and personal failure turned into political raged a lot of it Hebert president trump and Republicans. He was. Struggle learn in all kinds of different ways. But I do not know the specifics of why he intended or his motive at this time.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.