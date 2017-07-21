Scaramucci once had some not-so-nice things to say about Trump

"He's a hack politician," Anthony Scaramucci said about then-GOP-candidate Donald Trump on Fox Business in 2015. "He's probably going to make Elizabeth Warren his vice-presidential nominee."
0:56 | 07/21/17

Transcript for Scaramucci once had some not-so-nice things to say about Trump

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

{"id":48783526,"title":"Scaramucci once had some not-so-nice things to say about Trump","duration":"0:56","description":"\"He's a hack politician,\" Anthony Scaramucci said about then-GOP-candidate Donald Trump on Fox Business in 2015. \"He's probably going to make Elizabeth Warren his vice-presidential nominee.\"","url":"/Politics/video/scaramucci-nice-things-trump-48783526","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
