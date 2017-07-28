Scaramucci targets Priebus, Bannon in expletive-ridden call with reporter

More
"I sometimes use colorful language," he later said on Twitter.
0:54 | 07/28/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Scaramucci targets Priebus, Bannon in expletive-ridden call with reporter
Now to the drama in the west wing and it is playing out on the public stage very public White House communications director Anthony Sturm that she is speaking out after ranting to The New Yorker about media leaks seemingly blaming chief of staff Bryant's famous. Skirmishing also called pre was a paranoid schizophrenic he recently said he and previous. We're like Brothers McCain and able but now he has a different take on that relationship. Some Brothers or like Cain and Abel. Other Brothers and fight with each other and then get along I don't know if this is repair or not that will be up to the president. The white house Press Secretary says the president enjoys healthy competition between his aides. But she refused to say if he still has confidence in previous. Here's today's near post spoofing. Of the escalating turmoil depicting the president's inner circle as content stints on the reality show survivor thing outlast and outs been.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":48903652,"title":"Scaramucci targets Priebus, Bannon in expletive-ridden call with reporter","duration":"0:54","description":"\"I sometimes use colorful language,\" he later said on Twitter.","url":"/Politics/video/scaramucci-targets-priebus-bannon-expletive-ridden-call-reporter-48903652","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.