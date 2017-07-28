Transcript for Scaramucci targets Priebus, Bannon in expletive-ridden call with reporter

Now to the drama in the west wing and it is playing out on the public stage very public White House communications director Anthony Sturm that she is speaking out after ranting to The New Yorker about media leaks seemingly blaming chief of staff Bryant's famous. Skirmishing also called pre was a paranoid schizophrenic he recently said he and previous. We're like Brothers McCain and able but now he has a different take on that relationship. Some Brothers or like Cain and Abel. Other Brothers and fight with each other and then get along I don't know if this is repair or not that will be up to the president. The white house Press Secretary says the president enjoys healthy competition between his aides. But she refused to say if he still has confidence in previous. Here's today's near post spoofing. Of the escalating turmoil depicting the president's inner circle as content stints on the reality show survivor thing outlast and outs been.

