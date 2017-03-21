Transcript for SCOTUS nominee says Trump attacks on federal judges 'disheartening'

You are familiar. With the fact that he referred to. Article three judge who ruled against them in the travel ban case as a quote so called judge and one of his tweets. You call and nuclear. And do you call his second tweet when he referred to. The court. And said that. They were to be quote. Given blame. If an act of terrorism occur occurred because of striking down the travel plans you call that tweet yet yes. And during the campaign. Completely different federal judge. Born in this country he said could not rule fairly on his case because the judge was quote. A Mexican. You call that a do. What do you think the president man when he used the word. So called chip. Senator I don't know what was in his mind you'd have to ask him how would you feel if you called you. A so called Judd. Senator. I care deeply about the independence of the judiciary. Can't talk about specific cases. Or controversies. The might come before me. And it can't get involved in politics. But I can't say a couple of things about that. As you know. First is judges have to be tough. It called lots and aims. All over the place. We have to accept criticism. With some humility. Makes us stronger and better but senator when you attack the integrity. Or honesty. Or independence. Of the trucks their motives. As we sometimes hear. Center I know the men and women. Of the federal fishery most a lot of I know how hard their job is. How much they often give up to do it. Difficult circumstances. In which they did. It's a lonely job too I'm asking for any crocodile tears rating like that I'm just saying I know these people and I know a decent thing our. And when anyone. Criticizes the honesty or integrity motives. Of a federal judge. I find that disheartening. I find that demoralize. 'cause I know the truth.

