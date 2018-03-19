SCOTUS rejects GOP challenge to Pennsylvania House map in boost to Democrats

It is the second time on Monday Republicans received a judicial blow.
03/19/18

We do have one more political note here tonight the Supreme Court refusing to weigh in and Pennsylvania's new congressional map. State Republicans had asked the High Court to block this redistricting map which aims to level the playing field after years of benefiting Republicans. This new map will be in place for the mid terms.

