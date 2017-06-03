Transcript for SCOTUS returns case on transgender bathroom rights

Republican lawmakers from Texas and North Carolina are joining forces to pass what's called the Texas privacy act. A so called bathroom built similar to one already in place in the tar heel state. The proposed law would require people to use public restrooms according to their biological sex not their gender identity. We will be next. On the passed a bill that focuses on privacy. A person's privacy. And public safety but protecting all students and all adults in the most tribal situations in the shower to locker rooms a bathrooms. Supporters say they don't want to violate anyone's rights this is an issue about doing the right thing it's unfortunately as is not an issue about the transgender community it's not a issue about the LG BT community. In Austin, Texas leaders in the business and arts communities are united in opposition they say Texas could lose hundreds of millions of dollars to threaten boycotts if the bill becomes a law. We've heard from the NFL we've heard from the NBA we've heard from the NCAA that they will not bring events to Texas. If this legislation is passed. They see the bill is discriminatory. It is intolerable that our government should seek to punish an entire community. Of innocent people on the excuse that some criminally minded people might pretend to be members of this community and commit acts against which we already have a loss. Meanwhile the Supreme Court has declined for now to hear the case of Gavin Graham. He's the transgender student went to court saying federal anti discrimination law gives him the right to use the boy's bathroom at his high school. The High Court sent the case back to the lower court without ruling on it but the issue is almost certain to be back before the justices possibly in the next Supreme Court term. Jim rowing and ABC news Dallas.

