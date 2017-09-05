Transcript for Sean Spicer defends lag in Michael Flynn's dismissal, takes aim at Sally Yates

Sally Yates came here on the 26 of January. Then she informed the counsel's office that there were materials stay relevant to the situation. It wasn't till about seven days later that they had access to those documents. After that time they did what you should do frankly is an omen of due process reviewing the situation. They inform the president right away after they were informed of her. Her giving us a heads up. And ultimately the president made the right decision but. I guess the question whether that was the point output back I knew is somebody came over gave us a heads up on a situation told us they were materials. We are provided as material seven days later. We view those materials underwent a process of reviewing the situation. And ultimately the president made his decision it was a rightly so I I think that the that the process work frankly when you think of the time. In which we had the information to make the decision the president may let's look at. Again how this came down a someone who is not exactly. A supporter of the president's agenda. Who a couple of days after this first conversation took place refuse to upholding lawful order the president. Who's not exactly someone that that was excited about president Tom. Taking office hours or is it gender issue and hold Calif they want no treatment let me answer the question. She had come here given a heads up told us over materials and at the same time we did what we should do just because some comes inning gives you a heads up about something and says. I want to share some information doesn't mean you immediately jump the gun and go taken action. I think if you flip the scenario and say what if we just dismiss somebody because a political opponent the president had made an utterance you would argue that it was pretty. Irrational act and that meant we did what we are supposed to do. President may ultimately the right decision. And I think he was proven that it. She's I. Indeed appointed by the Obama administration a strong opponent a strong supporter of Clinton that's not I think number four staff what you having somebody. Who weighs in Obama appointee coming in in saint. I'm giving I get a victory. Get open quick but at that moment sure you have someone who you have to wonder whether or why they're telling me something to the point where they had to come back a second time because what they were saying. Was unclear. A great second topic sit quietly rumors that she might get part of the Clinton White House. Her coming don't unhappy again. You know I guess my point is that somebody who is not. Who clearly show by the fact that career DOJ attorney told her that the president's lawful order. It is ticked that she should sign the president's lawful order and then chose not to do it was clear I get it but that that indicates the president's point that this was not somebody. Who was looking out. I think my point is that we are correct in the assumptions that we made at the time.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.