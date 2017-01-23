Transcript for Sean Spicer Says 'Our Intention Is Never to Lie'

Important policy question is the question about the nature of your job. Is it your intention to always tell the truth from that podium. And we you pledge never knowingly. See something that is. It's an honor to do this and yes I believe that we have to be honest with the American people I think sometimes we can disagree with the facts there are certain things that. We may miss it. We may not fully understand we come out but our intentions ever to lie to you Jonathan. Our jobs to make sure that sometimes me here in the same boat. Mean there are times when you guys tweet something out or write a story and you publish a correction. That doesn't mean that you were intentionally trying to deceive readers the American people does it. And I think we should be afforded the same opportunity there are times when we believe something to be true we get something from an agency. We act in haste because the information available wasn't complete but her desire to communicate with the American people make sure that you have the most complete story the time. And so we do it but again I I think that when you look. Net net. We will review our best every time we can't on the cannot guarantee the faxes I know and if we make a mistake we'll do our best to correct. But I I don't I think it's it's it's it's as annexing other day it is a two way street there are many mistakes the media makes all the time. They they in this report something they don't report something they get a fact from I don't think that's always an and to the you know two to turn around say OK you are intentionally line. I think we all go out. Try to do our best job in duel with a degree of integrity. That that are in our respective industries unit corrections you like to make her case what was you're an Internet would love ask away Jonathan. We express our game re litigate all if you would like to take one look if you. Metro riders if you read a statement about get enough time the information that's provided by not a committee. Came from an outside agency that we reported on and I think. Knowing what we know now we can tell that will modest numbers are different. But we were trying to provide numbers that we had been provided. That was like we made them a questionnaire and views advice and those who have watched inaugural IP address sure it was the most watched inaugural when you look at. You look at just did of one network alone got sixteen point nine million people online another couple of them that was there are tens of million people that watch that on line. Never mind that that the audience who was here 31 million people watched on television combine that with the tens of millions of people that watched it on line. And a device. There's it's unquestionable. I don't I don't and I don't see any numbers that did dispute that when you add up. In attendance viewership a total audience includes a tablets phones. On television. I'd love to see any information that proves it proves that otherwise. And then well Judy do you dispute that. Well I don't want him numbers I do I mean. I just say if you ask any question about my integrity I have a right to say if you add up. That the network streaming numbers FaceBook YouTube all of the various live streaming music that we had information on so far. I don't think there's any question who is that they it was the largest watched inauguration ever. More than Ronald Reagan's. I'm pretty sure. That Reagan didn't have YouTube FaceBook. Or the Internet data 841 million people watched its. 41 million watched it's OK so let's just take it Nielsen ratings just 31 million and attitude CNN sixteen point nine million. That's a little higher. So I'm just saying I'm not you're asking me for numbers there's just two entities together. And Andy give you approach that you took on Saturday any second thoughts on what I think what it. John says. I want this to hot. I cannot read a statement and I did it we're here today on this day here as long as you want. So. I want to make sure them. I think it'd you guys might want to leave before idea. But look what I want to make sure that we and a healthy relationship we saw the other day. That and I'm not trying to rehash history we are asking the questions and answer. You know. We had to tweak aloud about Martin Luther King. Think about how racially charged that this. And selling rushes out and says to the entire press corps that the president of the United States has removed the bused from his office. Do you think you think about what that signal hold a graceful all no no he actually priced to quote Mike hot weeks. That's the exact quote. Okay that. Quote that report that weeded out around. And to report where was the apology the president United States. Where's the proof the apology to millions of people who read that and thought how racially insensitive that lives. Where was that apology your. Kate I'm asking where without apology in so I'm just saying that when you when things like that happen. When John Lewis says that he's never progeny never missed an inauguration. And we find out actually he did under each get George W Bush's. That there are points at which we have a right to make sure that we correct the record. Mean you're talking about integrity and you're talking about telling the truth and facts. I don't know that it wasn't malicious at all and I'm not saying but there's a point at which we have a right to go out there and cracked the record and I think that. Over and over again there is this. Attempt. To. Go after this president say well that can't be true and that's not right and the numbers weren't there there's no rush to judgment every time. And it's a two way street we wanted to have a healthy and open dialogue with the press corps with the American people. About what he's doing to help this country to united but in a time when he's trying to unite this and he keeps talking about uniting this nation. Bringing people together and that tweak does that a pool report to play a few thousand people saying that you remove the bust of Martin Luther King. How do you think that goes over. And even convince the feud between the present themselves I'm not. I think that you've soften the response the other day he walked into the CIA. People were hooting and hollering to give a five minute standing ovation that doesn't look like a relationship that's been that that they were excited. French I don't know what a difference between having differences with intelligence leaders and leaders of that community who had strong differences with. Then the people in the men and women who toil every single day in our intelligence community and it was reflected at the CIA. Mean they came there they were so excited it was a thousand people that applied for 300 plus seats. We ended up taking in 400 people that doesn't sound like a huge feud. They were excited they were clapping they were cheering when he walked in. And as she reports that made it sound like there was some heat you know fence mending that I need to happen that sure didn't look that way when you walked in.

