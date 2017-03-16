Transcript for Sean Spicer reads news articles to defend Trump's wiretapping claims

But let's go through what we do not okay hold on hold and me and I trying to answer your question god and if you can come down. If you look at with the New York Times report on January point 20/20 twelfth two points MTV's it quote. In its final days the Obama administration has expanded the power of the National Security Agency to share globally intercepted personal communications. With the government sixteen other intelligence agency. Before applying privacy protections the new rules significantly relax longstanding limit some with the NSA me do with the information. Gathered by most powerful surveillance operation which are largely unregulated by wiretapping laws. When Sarah Carter reported that by the start of the new year brought with it unexpected politicizing. Of the intelligence gathered in secret. Separately the Obama administration amended it long standing executive order allowing information intercepted two buys it warns. Or by the National Security Agency to be shared by a wider audience. In sixteen government agencies as Obama was leading offices intelligence normally reserved for just a handful of intelligence leaders with spread throughout briefings that's two scores of workers. And soon leaks began appearing in news media are busy organizations. Often in stories lacking context of how national security investigations are actually included. On March 3 Fox News chief police chief anchor Bret Bair so the following quote. There's a report in June 2016. If buys a request by the Obama administration foreign intelligence surveillance court to monitor communications. Involving Donald Trump in several other campaign officials and they got turned down then in October. Then they renewed it into a startup wiretapping trump tower with some computer and Russian banks. There continues a June five's requested foreign intelligence surveillance court gets shot down a judge says poll Jonathan. And you can ask you can follow up. A judge says no go to monitoring Tom Howard to go back in October they do get a Pfizer granite. This is wiretap going on and monitoring of computers it is sometimes they believed to rushing counts. By all accounts they don't come up with an eighteen to eight in the investigation that the investigation continues and we don't know it. I November 11 2016 days after the election he street report quote. Two separate sources with links of the counter intelligence community confirmed he treat that the FBI sought and was granted. If I so worn October giving counter surveillance intelligence permission. To examine the activities of US persons and Donald Trump's campaign with ties to rush. The first request which sources saying name trump was tonight back in June. But the second with strong ordinarily granite in October after evidence was presented at a server possibly related to the trump campaign and its alleged links to two banks. As TV bank and Russia's Alfa bank sources suggest the defies a warrant was granted to look at the full context. But related documents concern US person. Two separate sources with links to the counterintelligence community have confirmed. That the FBI sought was granted a visor worn October giving our intelligence permission to examine the activities US persons in jobs front campaign attacked Russia. They want the act defies a warrantless made a connection with the investigation of suspected activities. Between server two banks however is thought the intelligence community that the ward covers any US person. Connected to these you investigation and that's covers Donald Trump and at least three for their man who have either form. Part of his campaign or act is media surrogate. January 19 to New York Times reported the filing. American law enforcement. Intelligence agencies are examining intercepted communication. And financial transactions as part of a broad investigation of possible leaks. Between Russian officials & Associates a president elect Arnold. One official said intelligence reports based on some of the wiretapped communications have been provided to the White House it is unclear which Russian officials under investigation. Or what particular conversations caught the attention of American eavesdroppers the legal standard opening these investigation is low. Andy McCarthy writing in national reduce against it quote. From three reports from the guarding each street in York times it appears the FBI's concerns about private server in trump tower that was connected to one or two Russian banks. He treat describes these concerns centering on well. Possible financial can come. And banking offenses I tell us this is it quote I outsize the word offenses. Because it denotes crimes ordinarily when crimes are suspected there is a criminal investigation not a national security investigation. We don't want Sarah Carter from circle reporting intelligence professionals tell circuit news they were concerned that some of the Russian intelligence. Was spread through group briefings to a much larger than usual audience. Back in January. This would have happened during the final days of the bombing administration. When it expanded executive order twelve. 333. Which allows employees with a quote need to know have further unfettered access to raw data stowed by the NSA. The new rules allowed and SH sheer quote raw signals intelligence information. Including the names of those involved in phone conversations and emails. The expansion of the order makes it difficult and narrow in on the leaks and frankly it last too many people access to the raw data. Which only to be available to a select few city US official who spoke on condition of anonymity was not granted to speak on the authority. Numerous outlets including the New York Times have reported on the FBI investigation. Into mr. Trump's advisors BBC and the McClatchy reveal the existence of malt of a multi agency working group to coordinate. Investigations across a thing on February 14 the New York Times again refers to phone records in intercepted calls. Utley quote them American law enforcement intelligence agency intercepted communications around the same time they're discovering evidence that Russia. With trying to disrupt the presidential election hacking into the democratic. National committee three officials said. Intelligence Russian intelligence agencies and Butler within the trump campaign was colluding with the Russians on packing or other efforts to influence the election. The officials interviewed and we in recent weeks it is so far they've seen no evidence of such cooperation. Officials said the intercepting communications were not limited to top campaign officials and other associates of mr. trump. The call logs and intercepting communications art are are part of a large metro of information that the FBI sifting. Days later in New York Times and reports quote. In the Obama administration's late last days some White House officials scrambled to spread information about Russian efforts to undermine the presidential election of Donald Trump. Connections between the president elect and Russians across the government. But the increasingly hard to escape conclusion. In our government wearing that individuals in our government where instead trying to undermine the new president by saying quote this New York Times again. At intelligence agencies there's a push. To process is much want colleges in a possible analysis to keep the report. At a relatively low classification levels to ensuring widespread readership across the government and in some cases quote among them European allies. This allowed to upload up as much information intelligence as possible. Too intense how Intel media a secret we Wiki used by American Allen analysis to share information. Sean Hannity went on fox to say quote but protections which are known as mineralization procedures have been put in place. To protect Americans that are honored worn American citizens that are caught up their surveillance. Quote by the way there'd Kennedys are protecting the constitutional rights are being. Be protected. Now of course is was not the case with lieutenant general plan because in no transcripts call was created. And then given to intelligence officials who then read read leak this information which is a felony to the Preston park today and while. Last on Fox News on March 14 judge and volatile made the filing statement quote three intelligence sources have informed Fox News. The President Obama went outside the chain of command heating museum Tuesday evening news CIA he used the FBI and he did use the Department of Justice he used GC HQ. What is that it's the initials for the British intelligent by agency. These are simply by having two people saying to them president needs transcripts. Conversations involving candidate trans conversations involving president drop easy to get it and there's no merit American fingerprints on it. Putting a published counts common sense together. This leads to a lot.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.