Transcript for Sean Spicer repeats Donald Trump's confidence in James Comey in past press briefings

You get an opportunity I'm here. So still some work does the president. It's important. I know immediately he does not suggest mentioning yesterday the resident yeah behind correct and. Hillary Clinton people free pass for me at. The president comfortable having that FBI director gives out free passes served during his administration. The president has confidence in from the director. Director company lost. He wasn't doing a good job creation of he was not doing a good job.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.