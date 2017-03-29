Sean Spicer to reporter April Ryan: 'Stop shaking your head'

More
"The View" co-hosts discuss how the president's press secretary responded to a reporter this week at a briefing.
4:25 | 03/29/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Sean Spicer to reporter April Ryan: 'Stop shaking your head'

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":46448820,"title":"Sean Spicer to reporter April Ryan: 'Stop shaking your head'","duration":"4:25","description":"\"The View\" co-hosts discuss how the president's press secretary responded to a reporter this week at a briefing.","url":"/Politics/video/sean-spicer-reporter-april-ryan-stop-shaking-head-46448820","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.