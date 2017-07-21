Sean Spicer resigns as White House press secretary

More
Senior White House sources confirmed the move to ABC News, who noted that President Donald Trump did not ask for Spicer's resignation.
0:27 | 07/21/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Sean Spicer resigns as White House press secretary
Some breaking news to tell you about white house Press Secretary Sean Spicer has resigned. Over the hiring of the new communications. Director Anthony's guerra Moochie sponsors a six month tenure has been rocky at the White House often. The face of changing White House messaging strategy. Of course you're gonna bring you more details later in the newscast on this would again Sean Spicer. Has resigned from his post.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":48774097,"title":"Sean Spicer resigns as White House press secretary","duration":"0:27","description":"Senior White House sources confirmed the move to ABC News, who noted that President Donald Trump did not ask for Spicer's resignation.","url":"/Politics/video/sean-spicer-resigns-white-house-press-secretary-48774097","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.