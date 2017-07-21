-
Now Playing: Sean Spicer resigns as White House press secretary
-
Now Playing: Sean Spicer resigns as White House press secretary
-
Now Playing: President Trump shuffles his legal team
-
Now Playing: Attorney General Jeff Sessions says he will stay in his job
-
Now Playing: The Note: A round robin of investigations
-
Now Playing: John McCain responds to cancer diagnosis
-
Now Playing: Republicans react to Trump's attack on Jeff Sessions
-
Now Playing: 'The Briefing Room': Sessions to push on as AG amid Trump's regrets
-
Now Playing: Trump's first 6 months: Where we are now and what's next
-
Now Playing: Trump criticizes Attorney General Sessions, appears to threaten Sen. Dean Heller
-
Now Playing: Sen. John McCain diagnosed with cancer
-
Now Playing: AG Sessions will continue to serve, despite Trump's frustration with recusal
-
Now Playing: Sessions plans to 'continue' as attorney general despite Trump expressing regret over nomination
-
Now Playing: President Trump publicly criticizes Jeff Sessions
-
Now Playing: Report: Trump says he would not have hired Sessions given recusal
-
Now Playing: Democrats, Republicans send well wishes to Sen. McCain
-
Now Playing: The Note: Trump disses Sessions
-
Now Playing: President turns the heat up on Senate Republicans at White House luncheon
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Hot List: Rand Paul says senators are 'very frustrated with the insurance system'
-
Now Playing: Trump tells Republican senators 'inaction is not an option' on health care