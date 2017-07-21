Transcript for Sean Spicer resigns as White House press secretary

Some breaking news to tell you about white house Press Secretary Sean Spicer has resigned. Over the hiring of the new communications. Director Anthony's guerra Moochie sponsors a six month tenure has been rocky at the White House often. The face of changing White House messaging strategy. Of course you're gonna bring you more details later in the newscast on this would again Sean Spicer. Has resigned from his post.

