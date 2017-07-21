Transcript for Sean Spicer resigns as White House press secretary

White house Press Secretary Sean Spicer offering his resignation. As president trump chooses Wall Street veteran Anthony scare Lucci who has no communications experience to lead his communications T. Changes are afoot on Trump's legal team as well his lead attorney mark castle with steps aside with a Washington attorney John Dowd taking his place. According to media reports the president's legal team is now investigating the investigators looking into possible collusion between the trump campaign and Russia. There are looking for conflicts of interest within special counsel Robert Muller's team. White House aide Kellyanne Connolly says many are democratic donors telling FOX & Friends. It development that people know. What the motivations are and that is not an attack on routine that is what there is fair. The White House also doubling down on Trump's comments to the New York Times that Mueller would cross the Red Line. If his probe includes strong family finance is not tied to Russia. The president is making clear that the special counsel should not move outside of the scope of the investigation. President from senior advisor and son in law Jared Kushner is set to answer questions Monday on Capitol Hill. His son John junior and former campaign manager Paul man of work recent deadline tonight to respond to an invitation to testify. And if they don't agree I'm not concerned because if they don't they'll be subpoenaed. One administration official who doesn't seem to be going anywhere attorney general Jeff Sessions he appeared in an event in Philadelphia this morning. 48 hours after being criticized by the president's and that bombshell interview with the New York Times. Mega news ABC news Washington.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.