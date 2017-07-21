-
Now Playing: Sean Spicer resigns as White House press secretary
-
Now Playing: Sean Spicer resigns as White House press secretary
-
Now Playing: Sean Spicer resigns as White House press secretary
-
Now Playing: The Note: Trump disses Sessions
-
Now Playing: Report: Trump says he would not have hired Sessions given recusal
-
Now Playing: Democrats, Republicans send well wishes to Sen. McCain
-
Now Playing: Sessions plans to 'continue' as attorney general despite Trump expressing regret over nomination
-
Now Playing: Sen. John McCain diagnosed with cancer
-
Now Playing: AG Sessions will continue to serve, despite Trump's frustration with recusal
-
Now Playing: Trump criticizes Attorney General Sessions, appears to threaten Sen. Dean Heller
-
Now Playing: Trump's first 6 months: Where we are now and what's next
-
Now Playing: Trump's foreign policy since assuming office
-
Now Playing: 'The Briefing Room': Sessions to push on as AG amid Trump's regrets
-
Now Playing: Trump held 2nd meeting with Putin at G-20 summit
-
Now Playing: April 25, 2007: John McCain announces his run for president
-
Now Playing: Trump held previously undisclosed meeting with Putin at G-20, White House says
-
Now Playing: The Note: Republicans scurry to advance Obamacare repeal
-
Now Playing: Jon Huntsman Jr.: Everything you need to know
-
Now Playing: Sept. 4, 2008: John McCain on his family's support during his run for president
-
Now Playing: Sen. Bernie Sanders discusses 2020 run, Russia probe, health care