Sean Spicer resigns as White House press secretary

More
Spicer resigns after Anthony Scaramucci is named new White House communications director.
11:51 | 07/21/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Sean Spicer resigns as White House press secretary

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":48776645,"title":"Sean Spicer resigns as White House press secretary","duration":"11:51","description":"Spicer resigns after Anthony Scaramucci is named new White House communications director.","url":"/Politics/video/sean-spicer-resigns-white-house-press-secretary-48776645","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.