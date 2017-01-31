Transcript for Sec. Kelly Presser on Refugee Ban

K what's up everybody mom and about in New York on his act to be here with you today. Is to cover you guys he probably just saw there was a press conference held today. By general John Kelly the head of Homeland Security. The couple position adding that and some of the things that happened over the weekend with regard to president immigration and refugee. Very interesting that we were hearing from him rather than the president on this given how monumental responses Ben in the United States but. He tried to do his best to give the impression that he had been adequately consulted. Went on this on this executive order before the order was signed but we heard them questions about that. Asking when did you learn about it and hit it was two years ago and the president was campaigning on this which is not actually been wondering about specially given those reports that he was learning about it. As it was being signed and he and his staff were actually on a conference call discussing executive order. So a very interesting defense. And and one that he's ultimately at the end that he hopes. These seven countries will no longer be. Part of this extreme vetting process. That this is in fact a pause and that well will get back to letting in immigrants and refugees and and people into its night the United States which expert administration officials say that the project anything forward that Clinton there's a lot to get through the one and we know we can turn to. To help us sort through it all is joining us live from Washington ABC's political director. Rick Klein rate we're gonna start John Kelly and there at all whole lot of other stuff to cover but just give us your take on this press conference the act had to come out today. Three days after they ban was implemented to talk about it in this way canister to. And guys there was another at this morning house speaker Paul Ryan was asked about this and he said look I'm glad the general Kelley is in charge of this going forward which meet me think. Who's been in charge since Friday this is stunning guys startling to hear the Homeland Security secretary now beginning to outline exactly what it is and I think. Lot of you you came to a critical point here about when he actually knew this was happening. He's trying to create a perception is that this was properly vetted went through all the way channels we know that ought to be case from his perspective also general Mattis. Over at the pencils are the only two cabinet secretaries that that'll vote. Has confirmed right now neither of them were fully in the loop and your right the idea that he knew about it because it was a campaign issue and talked about the campaign we all did we all covered that. A but I think it was important for him tip to try to show that they're getting is under control of the chaos from over the weekend. Is now in the rear view mirror I also think the framing of this is important general Kelley at DHS is gonna handle this from a couple of different ends from the Homeland Security. Perspective keeping the country safe. Also at the borders he is in charge because of the reorganization. And have about ten years ago he's in charge of Customs and Border Protection as well and he is saying this is not a Muslim man this is not a travel ban. Course the president is use the word fan himself only as it's not a Muslim bat. I think about the perceptions is important now than to say look we've got this under control and it's not as big deals you think it is. Yeah I run nuts he made this analogy that he. That it's better to defend the United States from the fifty yard line routed and the one line. And he said he won't gamble with American lines my apologies. About that argument that it does in fact make that country safer by making it a temporary pause button as opposed Q. A really a re writing. And there. Well I think it's critical for public perceptions here. And if you ask the question do you wanna ban all Muslims coming United States which is the way that it was originally posed by Donald Trump I think you get a much different perspective than. You wanna ban for a period of time individuals that that come from countries that have terrorists highs. You're you get a much different answer. The fact that those seven countries happening majority Muslim but back to those countries happened to have a problem with terrorism although not directly but US incidents in recent years. I think there are secondary in that argument if you make this about. National security public safety. I think that's how you're on your strongest ground. But you know there's still owes you guys they'll be questions are on the legality of this that extraordinary scene last night with the acting attorney general tendered her Reza it was let's all right said she would it force that it was fired. By Donald Trump I've what does that he resign that's usually help things that happened in Washington this Donald Trump said you're fired went dramatically in that direction. So that now is moving. All over the this policy as well as just about everything else that Donald Trump is trying to do it is coloring the scene on Capitol Hill in Washington right now it has Democrats with their backs up it is woken them up from a slumber they've had since the election. They are engaged in the fight. And now creating chaos around the capital just in reaction to the handling of this ban. Let's talk about economic and I were discussing before this started the democrats' response that they're boycotting both. And that they're trying to delay some confirmations will lead a successful at that Willie actually did anything more than political rhetoric. Well they've only got 48 both the scent so what can you do. The inner helps you can make a public case they've been trying to make a case. Against the whole bunch of these nominees recently. They did about as dramatic things you can do today in walking out on the senate finance committees meeting which which delays the vote at least temporarily for the Treasury Secretary in the duke and as well as worthy of the HHS secretary Tom price so you kicking grind the wheels a little bit there also interest thing maybe a little bit undercover today Betsy the boss meted out. Of committee for education secretary but two Republicans senators Lisa Murkowski from Alaska and Susan Collins from Maine. Made a point saying that doesn't necessarily mean they're gonna vote for her on the floor. They can't afford any more defections than those two so it's at first crack in the voting armor of Republicans right now who have the majority. Democrats are not in the position where they can do much other than. Keep their heels in and in the way and deflect as much as possible and with the Supreme Court hearing parts of the pre -- nomination coming tonight. That is almost certainly going to be their strategy given the news environment given the policy. Fire every there is something else we've learned recently that I want to get your take on because I think it's pretty indicative of what we might expect to see moving Ford and that was. How the language for that executive order came together in the first place who worked on it how they worked on it help a little bit about that because. The guns were getting so far if that happened hot how things typically works oh and talk about nondisclosure agreements to. Well what's extraordinary here is that executive orders of course are worked on by the executive branch and in his case. We know from members of congress to there was almost no consultation. With members of congress themselves the legislative branch but we're getting now ABC news is is reporting that. That congress and bobbled lot a who's the the chairman of the House Judiciary Committee. Lent the brain skills of some of his staff members to the drafting of this executive order. I did is had a lot to do was Washington relationships and the fact that. Some of that the key folks in the trump White House have ties on Capitol Hill and if you're gonna tapped the experts that that's all well and good. But yes they they sign nondisclosure agreements about their role in this and and crossed over branches these are legislative branch employees that work for congress and they helped draft. This executive order which comes out of the White House so it raises interesting questions about that also about. How many of their so called bosses knew about this. The fact that so many members of congress we heard from the senate foreign relations chairman you think he might have a coupled with the do with this Bob Corker was actually on the VP short list he said he. He didn't know this was happening. Until Friday night. A Paul Ryan the speaker of the house dance around this a little bit and said. He's now been told about chairman good Lott's staff involvement but he did not make it sound like he knew about this in advance of there was almost no consultation. So this is a really interesting twists to have. These employees of the congress of the legislative branch involved in the drafting of this executive order of the executive. Friend that Rick is that something that's just a Smart move by the white Catholic that's just an effective way to get these things done quickly which is something president front that he would do when he came to office. Whether something. Larger that's worrying about that. Well I think this to potential boring things in this what what it sure you can say. Tapped the experts the second is I think they needed yet this does not. A is something that was done because they had other brains around and one of those guys instead they just didn't have people around the knew how to write these. The other thing suggests to me. Is the rush and hushed nature of this executive order they wanted it done quickly but they didn't want word to get out that much so you don't always tell although the relevant committees don't tell even the agencies in the cabinet secretaries who didn't tell some lower level staff members who signed a nondisclosure agreement and are certainly experts on the subject. And to help on the crafting I think it that if you want something done. Quickly efficiently and quietly this is how you do if you don't want. Congressional and public scrutiny you find people they can get this done for you and in a quick. And and and all very very clean way without it getting out lifeboats. Let's talk about that because it was certainly a strategy on the part of this administration. The president had specifically he did it because he wanted to you. To take the bad guys by surprise. But did it get Republicans and the rank and file the opportunity. To actually gather they're not because right now we're seeing a lot Republicans in don't know how to respond to it and they really talking a little bit about it. The procedure how is rolled out rather then. The ideology of it did that ultimately end up hurting the profit. There was a much easier way to do this politically and that would be to do to say. We're going to it we're we're we're going to announce this we're restarting the review process is gonna happen in thirty days or sixty days. The fact is as you guys know it's not that easy. To comment from these countries before there was adding that went on there's a long process of obtaining a visa obtaining the rights I'll say it wasn't like suddenly people were reasonable flights that JFK and show up this that the bad dudes and buck and Donald trumps. A terminology on Twitter so that he could've taken a little bit more time. I think he went for the shock of it the shock value and also delivering to his supporters he talked about that total and complete shutdown on ban on. And Muslims I think seven patients on the part of the president shows through here there were people around him saying. Slow slow it down a little that we can get this done let's just get it done. Kind of the the right way and a little more slowly he didn't seem to take that advice that we know he didn't take advice and and he went and I think. It actually is an open them up to these legal challenges some of the things that president trump has said about this would open will open up even though I think. Both experts agree that there is wide legal authority when it comes to the border. I I don't. I just have to ask you and this. Is different town to pocket the head of only in security giving this press conference in San in the president and on until now. Well I read a couple things in to that. At first is it is the Homeland Security secretary's job it is to enforce this and it he is the guy that it's on the job and pass the get this done. Functionally and communicating with his employees who were crossing the Border Patrol agents as well as people that are working for him overseas exactly how this is going to work. And I think the White House needed to in power the Homeland Security secretary in this instance given. The that the fact that he seemed to have been out of the loop at the beginning in and was very slow you know all off the blocks on this I have the other thing it does is send a signal to congressional allies that that that is our. Bit of a return to normalcy. This was that added a flurry and it's a crazy day again in Washington today. This was one of the more predictable events that I could have imagined to have the Homeland Security up there taking questions about a new policy proposal talking about indeed tell how it's being enacted. The fact it is not for the White House that is not the president or his Press Secretary dictating policy from a podium I think was robbed and refreshing. To a whole budget Capitol Hill allies who are saying what the heck is going on in this country right now and in the city right now. Look at the crazy day in Washington it's gonna turn into even longer day for a lot of people there the big event tonight. 8 o'clock tonight the president has announced he's going to be announcing his pick for the next for the vacant Supreme Court seat. Primetime announcement right front you guys watching going to be habit but live right here so do join us then there Rick. What you know going into this announcement. Well we've been reporting that there are two finalists and others reporting are actually in Washington we've got some indications that they. Traveled before hand but that that the two that you need to know right now or you'll of course it was a eight A if federal judge out in Colorado. And the others Thomas Hartman who's a judging in New York actually serves on the bench. McDonald of sister who we're told is an advocate what all of these multiple these men are distinguished judges there on the younger side late forties early fifties. And they were false they were also on the the list that Donald Trump developed when he was. I've read skeptically with the Supreme Court choices oh over over last summer came out with a list of about when he judges that have a sign off of of conservative activists and in groups so I think either one of them. Falls within the kind of mainstream of conservative ideology is is it's kind of a short Lister for anyone to be a conservative Republican president. The challenge is they're going to be tossed into this extremely volatile mix where you have this new executive order. Out there that the acting the former acting attorney general declared indefensible that that with the president. The president's own words saying he wanted to give preference to Christians coming from abroad those are going to be big issues about the limits of executive authority. The wisdom and the limits constitutionally of using music and authority in this way. Those are questions that you know that that that senators are gonna have. For these judges either one of them or anyone who's chosen tonight by Donald Trump. And I can see the clash coming guys it's not hard to imagine. You're not gonna have a federal judge who says I think that the user is not constitutional they're gonna talk and dance and weaving in and fall back on. Legal principles and saying that they can't prejudged the outcome of cases that might come before them. And let me tell you there's no appetite for that right now Democrats I mentioned the moment earlier the week that they it will enough they are going to be engaged in this fight they'll have enormous pressure. From their base to go to a filibuster to block this at all costs and there are want to press for answers on things that I don't think any nominee. Could functionally answers so I think it's crazy is the political scene has gotten. It's gonna get ratcheted up another ten or twelve hopeful we have a Supreme Court nominee should a lifetime appointment everything else is just temporary. This is the biggest thing that Donald Trump is likely to do this week or maybe this entire year meaning the Supreme Court. Rickets both courts and Hartmann are in DC right now. That south CNN is reporting that we don't have that confirmed independently we had some reporting. That that of course it was on his way here it's eight it seems like up bachelor finale if I think. Yeah. I think you like it sound like reality TV both of the finalists are coming. Which one gets the rounds of. Like yeah yeah see how Donald Trump as stages it but they I give having a primetime event that hasn't been done before. This is its garden in a predictable fashion in Washington with the family there we don't know what it's gonna look like. This is the first one that he isn't and we know that that the trump White House think they're gonna have a couple of shots at this. There is nothing predictable about anything we're seeing the I would think plea to be fair what the man product. The Rick I get those optical leverage that the packet. There is that he did a terrific idea right that if if things continue in this way unpredictable sort of people who are used to things happening a certain way catching up and things. Go along that it's buying as long as the directive is coming from the White House in sort of moving in a certain direction. But when news comes act that if there are I'm Christine then that happen on the international stage natural disasters think that they acted and catch and handle. If they don't have the same kind of processes in place whereby they usually govern that that's when things could get more worry what do you what do you make of that. Well I think it's a terrific point in his battle that philosophical I mean I think it's very reckless. This is speaks well. Let let's let's be honest about what's happened the last twelve days it is being in insane pace of news of a flurries of action. And and in head to head Dodgers in Phoenix. And then very bold things happening and then reactions all across everyone's adjusting to what is eight frenzied pace unlike anything Washington has ever seen. Just leave that aside. You're right now things actually happen in world events that impact is this is all self inflicted self imposed its all things that the president of the United States is do we. He is creating all this action and we talked last week on the about dropping that Pavel in the middle of the pond to the ripples going out. I feel like he's just handfuls of mud sometimes that are being thrown out and win a world event happens a crisis less of a mass shooting a terrorist attack god forbid not that it is that happened but they happen. In light when a lot of those happens. And you throw this unpredictable thing in the mix of of not knowing how the president himself response I was bureaucracies response I was staff responds with the communications are like. He is all bets are off and that has been a remarkable thing with how frenzied these twelve days have been is that literally everything has been. Driven by actions from the White House they are not. External events this is a this is a this is an act. Active White House and on a reactive one there will be times over reported period its inevitable that they will have to be reactive and that's going to be a much different paths. We did hear from senators. Today during. During senator sessions confirmation hearing that. These changes are exactly what the president campaigned on and so nobody should be surprised about. How the type of leader he is in his office I would thank you kind so much for joining. I'm thinking on it back. Hey guys I'm almond thanks for staying with it here if a lot happening around Capitol Hill and the rest of the country check out our other live streamed to see what's happening there duke 8:8 PM tonight right here. Here we are happy the president's pick for the next Supreme Court seats thanks for joining us now with these and.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.