Sec. Kerry: Mexico Will Not 'Pony Up and Pay' for Wall

More
Secretary of State John Kerry discusses President-elect Trump's plan to build a wall along the southern border and make Mexico pay for it.
0:39 | 01/06/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Sec. Kerry: Mexico Will Not 'Pony Up and Pay' for Wall

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":44605160,"title":"Sec. Kerry: Mexico Will Not 'Pony Up and Pay' for Wall","duration":"0:39","description":"Secretary of State John Kerry discusses President-elect Trump's plan to build a wall along the southern border and make Mexico pay for it.","url":"/Politics/video/sec-kerry-mexico-pony-pay-wall-44605160","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.