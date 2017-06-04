Secret Service agent on Pence's detail arrested for allegedly soliciting prostitute

The agent has been placed on administrative leave, the source said.
0:37 | 04/06/17

Comments
Video Transcript
Transcript for Secret Service agent on Pence's detail arrested for allegedly soliciting prostitute
Secret Service agent and vice president pence has details charged now with soliciting a prostitute reports say the incident happened last week in Maryland they agent. Was reportedly off duty and has now been suspended. The office of professional responsibility is looking into the case agent and may face additional disciplinary action. And the wife of the Orlando nightclub gunman has stopped fighting extradition and will return to Florida to face trial. Nor Solomon has been in custody in the San Francisco Bay Area since January she's pleaded not guilty to charges of helping her husband planned last June's attack. Which left 49 people dead and injured dozens.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

