Secretary of state makes historic visit to Moscow

More
ABC News' Amna Nawaz and Terry Moran recap Secretary of State Rex Tillerson's first visit to Moscow and the press conference with Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov.
10:30 | 04/12/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Secretary of state makes historic visit to Moscow

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":46757504,"title":"Secretary of state makes historic visit to Moscow","duration":"10:30","description":"ABC News' Amna Nawaz and Terry Moran recap Secretary of State Rex Tillerson's first visit to Moscow and the press conference with Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov.","url":"/Politics/video/secretary-state-makes-historic-visit-moscow-46757504","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.