Rex Tillerson admires outdoor art with a joke

More
Touring a park in Geneva, the secretary of state said, "Yeah, some days I feel like I need to do that. Curl up in a ball."
0:22 | 10/26/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Rex Tillerson admires outdoor art with a joke

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":50743358,"title":"Rex Tillerson admires outdoor art with a joke","duration":"0:22","description":"Touring a park in Geneva, the secretary of state said, \"Yeah, some days I feel like I need to do that. Curl up in a ball.\"","url":"/Politics/video/secretary-tillerson-admires-outdoor-art-joke-50743358","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.