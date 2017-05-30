Sen. Al Franken weighs in on Russia probe, Ted Cruz criticisms, Trump's trip overseas

More
Franken spoke about his past criticism of Cruz on "The View": "I probably like Ted Cruz more than most of my colleagues ... and I hate Ted Cruz."
10:08 | 05/30/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Sen. Al Franken weighs in on Russia probe, Ted Cruz criticisms, Trump's trip overseas

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":47727452,"title":"Sen. Al Franken weighs in on Russia probe, Ted Cruz criticisms, Trump's trip overseas","duration":"10:08","description":"Franken spoke about his past criticism of Cruz on \"The View\": \"I probably like Ted Cruz more than most of my colleagues ... and I hate Ted Cruz.\"","url":"/Politics/video/sen-al-franken-weighs-russia-probe-ted-cruz-47727452","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.