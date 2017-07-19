Sen. Bernie Sanders discusses 2020 run, Russia probe, health care

More
Sanders weighs in on Donald Trump Jr.'s June 2016 meeting and realistic solutions to the health care impasse, and he meets Joy Behar's new dog, Bernie, on "The View."
10:00 | 07/19/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Sen. Bernie Sanders discusses 2020 run, Russia probe, health care

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":48726769,"title":"Sen. Bernie Sanders discusses 2020 run, Russia probe, health care","duration":"10:00","description":"Sanders weighs in on Donald Trump Jr.'s June 2016 meeting and realistic solutions to the health care impasse, and he meets Joy Behar's new dog, Bernie, on \"The View.\"","url":"/Politics/video/sen-bernie-sanders-discusses-2020-run-russia-probe-48726769","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.