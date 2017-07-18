Transcript for Sen. Blumenthal calls GOP Obamacare repeal attempts 'insanity'

It's done this before they're gonna do it again. The definition of insanity. Is to do again what has failed several times before. To go forward with Gil again without replacing it's not only in San WBZ. To service. The American view a time when they need better health care not ideological. Posturing. To repeal. Without starting over. Without building on what we have is not only. Insane it is grotesquely cruel and raising expectation him.

