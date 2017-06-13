Transcript for Sen. Blunt questions Jeff Sessions

Thank you thank you chairman. Turn journals could see here it's good to see merry I know that they're probably resident other places you both Reza be today but you've always looked at public services something you did together. And it's good to see you here together in an don't know that your family continues to be proud and supportive. But what you do. Here I mean blessed indeed. I agree with that I agree with that let me just get a couple of things clear in my mind here notes I've taken while people were asking question can you were talking. On the April 27 2016. Event I think that's the Mayflower Hotel speech that president that the presidential candidate gave. On foreign policy. You didn't have room at that. Of that where you had private meetings did you know I did not as our as I understand that you went to a reception that was attended by how many people. I think two to three dozen to three dozen people you win and heard a speech and then may have seen people on your way out. Correct. So when you said you possibly at a meeting. With mr. closely act what you did you mean you possibly met him. I didn't hit any abnormal mainly the amount eating confident of that but may have had an encounter are doing their reception that's the only thing. I cannot say with certainty I did not. Com that's all unless you. I thought you were saying no I've sometimes right here at beating that would mean more me than I met somebody you're rye you might have met him. That's a reception could you met other investors at that reception as well. I could. I remember one in particular there we had a conversation with. Is it is. Country had an investment in Alabama and we talked a little linked about that I remember that would otherwise have no recollection of a discussion. I'll with the Russian ambassador are. So you were there you bred since he was there you may have seen name and your but you had no room where you were having meetings with the individuals to have discussions. At the Mayflower Hotel that day no score well on. Whenever you talk to mr. Komi after he and Ed is meeting. With the president that if you think that was probably the next day you didn't stay afterwards and see him after he left the Oval Office that night. No. None stand as testimony may have suggested. That it happened right afterwards but it was either the next morning which I think it laws or maybe that morning after that it was we had a three times a week on national security briefing with the FB. That undertake. And so it was after that. We had that comfort we had that conversation now what what I've not quite clear on. Is did you respond when he. Expresses concern or not. Yes I did respond they use incorrectly. He indicated believe. That he would not. Totally sure of the exact wording of the meeting but I do wrote call my chief of staff was with me. And now we were a call that I did a firm. The long standing written policies of the Department of Justice concerning communications with the White House. Now we have to follow those rules and in the long run your much better off if you did. They do not prohibit. Communications. All one all one. By the FBI director with the president. But if that conversation maze in the certain areas is to DD the rules apply to the Department of Justice. So it's a duty of the FBI agent decided. Mr. press and I can't talk about. That's the way that should work and now apparently it did because he says the did not. And improperly discuss matters with the president when mr. call me talk you about that meeting did he mention mr. Flynn. Now he mentioned no facts of any kind he did not mention to me. And they need been asked to do something he thought was improper he just said he was uncomfortable I believe with it. After that discussion with mr. Komi actually I don't know that he said he was uncomfortable I think he said. Maybe maybe was what. Wei testified to as perhaps the correct wording. I'm not sure exactly what he said but I don't dispute. Wealthy exactly what I think he's. What I remember him saying was that you didn't reacted all in kind of shrugged but you're saying you referred him to the normal way these meetings are supposed to be. Conducted I took it as. Our concern that he might be asked something that. Was improper in our firm to him his willingness to say no are. Not the go and an improper way. Improper direction. And I just say finally I'm assuming you wouldn't talk about this cause it would relate to the may eight meeting. But my sense is that no decision is final until it's carried out. My guess is that there are people at this guy is who have said they were gonna let somebody go or fire somebody that it never did that. So the fact the president said that on May eighth doesn't mean. That the information he got from you on May ninth was not necessary or. Impact full and I'm sure you're not gonna say how many times the president said we ought to get rid of that person. But I'm sure that's happened.

