Transcript for Sen. Burr asks Sessions about event at Mayflower Hotel

He'll sessions. You talked to about the mayflower or. Hotel. Where the president gave his first foreign policy speech and it's been covered in the press that the president was there you were there are others where there. But. From your testimony you said. You don't remember whether master carefully act was there the Russian investors correct. Com I did not remember that. But and understand he was there. And so I don't doubt that he wants simply that representations are correct in fact I've recently saw a video. Hug him. Coming into the room but you can never remember having. A conversation or meeting with the master justly but I do not and there was news in the out of them. Was there ever a private room setting that. That you were involved in. Now with our other than their reception area. I'm that was shut off from mom. I guess that main crown among a couple of does two to three dozen people. I would take for granted and of them like this the president troops on Williams yes he came in and shook hands in the group okay. Like you mentioned that there were some staff that were with Hewitt that of them. My legislative director at that time the shock and were yours and it staff and it legislative director. Who is a retired US army colonel and served on the armed services staff with senator John Mora before. She joined my staff was with me in the reception area and on throughout the rest of the advance. Would you say that you were there as a United States senator or is a surrogate of the campaign for us of them. I came there as eight in shifted. Person. Very. Anxious to see how president trump would do in his first major foreign policy address I believe you'd only given one major speech before that would may be at the Jewish. A pack of net. On socialism and inching tanned for me to observed his. On delivery and the message he would night that was my main purpose of being there. Now you reported to other meetings with the bastard kissel one in July on the sidelines of the Republican Convention I believe. And one in September in your or send an office. Have you had in the other interactions with government officials. Over the year in a campaign capacity. I'm not I'm not asking you for mr. importing your satellite but in that campaign to pass. I don't know mister chairman. And stretched from a rag membrane to make sure acted answer in those questions on. Correctly end and I did not would just offer for four U. And that on the when asked about. Whether I had had any meetings with the Russians about. Reporter in March. We immediately were called to the conversation the encounter I had at the convention. And the meeting in my office and made that public. I never intended not to include that I would've gladly have reported. The meaning the encounter that may have occurred at some say occurred. In they may flour if I had remembered it hall orchid actually occurred which I don't remember that it did. They'll sessions on March 2 2017. U formally recused herself from any involvement in the Russian investigation being conducted. By the FBI and the Department of Justice. What are the specific. Reasons that you chose. To Rick future so. By the specific reason. Mister chairman is a CFR congressional. Code of federal regulations. Put out by the Department of Justice part of that the Department of Justice. The rules. And it says this salary from rightwing hate CF OR 45 point two. Unless authorized no employees shall participate in a criminal investigation. Our prosecution. If he has a personal or political relationship. Would any person. Involved in the conduct. An investigation. Goes on this I for political. Type in a political campaign. And it says if you're a make close identification. With an elected official or candidate. And arising from service as a principal advisor. You should not certain it's that she should not. Participate in an investigation. That campaigns or would you though many have suggested. There maverick chisel is the god that felt I was a subject of the investigation. Myself. That I may have done something wrong but this is the reason I recuse myself I felt that was required to undergo rules of the Department of Justice. And as a leader of the Department of Justice. I should comply with the rules obviously. So did your legal counsel basically know from day one. You would have to recuse yourself of this investigation because of the current statute. Well I did have tam land have what occurred. I was sworn in on than ninth believe bomb February. Then that on the tent had my first meeting did generally discuss this issue where they. CFR was not discussed. Now we had several other meetings in and it became clear to me over time that are qualified. As a significant. Com. A principal advisor type person to the campaign in it was the appropriate and right thing for me. So this keys my sent us this could explain director Coleman's comments that. He knew that there was little likelihood he would recuse yourself because he was probably familiar with the same statute. Well I think I'm probably so I'm sure that the the attorneys in the Department of Justice probably communicate with them because mr. chairman let me say this to you cleared in. As a matter of fact. I recuse myself that day. I never. Received any information about the campaign I thought there was a problem with me are being able to serve as attorney general over this issue. And I felt I would possibly after accuse myself and at that. Position correctly I believe not to involve myself in the campaigning anyway and I did not. You made reference to your chief of staff send him out and it an email immediately notifying. Internally of your. Decision to accuse would you would you ask your chief staff to make that email available will be plays today that place our and I think I am here with me now thank you general surgeons. Have you had any in her actions with a special counsel Robert Mueller since his appointment. I have not with regard to the email we sent around missed. Combing director calming indicated that he did not know that. We're not rich he's myself what did not receive notice. One of those emails went to him by name. So a lot happens in our office is I'm not accusing him of any wrongdoing but in fact he was sent to him into his nine. Kurt. General sessions. As you served. Mr. Toomey testified at length before the committee about his interactions with the president in some cases highlighting your presence at those meetings and you addressed. The meeting where all were asked to leave except for director combing and he had a private meeting with through to the president. And you said that he did inform you of how uncomfortable that was and in your recommendation. Was that. The FBI and dear Jerry needed followed the rules limiting further correspondence. The director cool we ever. Express. Additional. Discomfort with conversations. That the president might have had within because he had two additional meetings and I think a total of six phone calls. That is correct com. There's nothing wrong with the president having a communication with the FBI director. White is problematic for any Department of Justice employees. Is to talk to any cabinet persons are White House officials. Officials about ongoing investigations. That are not properly cleared through that top levels of the Department of Justice. And so it was a regulation I think it's healthy. I thought we needed and I strongly believe we need to restore discipline within our department. Period here to just those kind of rules but last leaking roofs and some of the other things that I think are a bit lax and need to be on. Restored. You couldn't have have a conversation with the president about the investigation because you were never briefed on him. Skittish that is correct. They I do would know. That with regard to the private meeting that direct economy and by his own admission now believe there as many as six such meetings. Several allowed me and with president drama think he had to President Obama. So it's non improper per site. But I would not be justified. Far department official to share information about an ongoing high investigation without prior. Review and clearance from Obama. Terms such as one last question. You were really share of this foreign policy. Team for the trunk trump campaign. To the best you your knowledge did that team ever meet. We met. A couple of times and made me some of the people did now we never functioned frankly mister chairman as a coherent. Team. Dave you react very Asian neighbors were there any members of that team you never met. Yes.

