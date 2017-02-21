Transcript for Sen. Charles Schumer cites 'Free Willy' in his ability to cry

This executive order. Guzman was mean spirited. On American. I noticed that your children yesterday it would take years. I would ask him who is his acting coach. Because I know very well. I don't see him as a prior. I'm so well. Senator Chuck Schumer has been on the front line of democratic resistance and you know whose White House and is bringing his fight to the hot topics table please welcome. Statement aren't in need it. Such. We haven't really responded to that remarks so we just and it. I wanted to. I did not contest into an okay that's okay I now. It used until around budget number not unite Zion can you want to element. He doesn't know he says he knows me I'm not a II get tearful wrap my daughter's wedding I could hardly contain it in her. When Harry Reid stepped down and here is what my family knows who remembers the movie free Willy yeah I. Free Willy escaped I was taking my daughters to the movie a hit and more and when he escaped I started to cry and they ran out of the theater they were so bad. Got it all wrong and seriously I care about immigration my middle name is Ellis and named after uncle Ellis for Ellis Island M hi my daughter my little daughter Emma after Emma Lazarus Alison image Schumer. So I care about immigrants and I don't you know Donald Trump would like people to think. All immigrants are terrorists and criminals they're not they're the future of America aren't. Let's say I'm on my list adds I guess I tell my son all the time it's OK to cry because real men do crack eggs that are not meant to craft. Donald Trump have a complicated related knows if we will lead. And you know or that our commitment pilots who you can give provided free relief 200 and I realized it.

