Transcript for Sen. Chris Murphy: "There's zero evidence...that more guns leads to less gun crime."

Education secretary Betsy to Boston today that one option is to arm teachers. News zero evidence. Empirical or anecdotal. That more guns leads to less gun crime in fact have your gun in your house you are more likely to be shocked by that kind and you are use upon the perpetrators. And we have seen multiple instances in the smashing things where there were plenty of people who were heavily armed. And it didn't shots stopped the assailant and holidays an armed officer on campus but the camps is very huge and couldn't get there. It's it's a wonderful story for the gun lobby to tell that if you just load up schools weapons. You'll be safer all of the evidence suggests that homes and communities that have more weapons have more gun crimes not less.

