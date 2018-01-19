Sen. Chuck Schumer says 'some progress' made in meeting with Trump

The Senate minority leader said there are still "a good number of disagreements" that have to be settled before a government shutdown is averted.
Transcript for Sen. Chuck Schumer says 'some progress' made in meeting with Trump
We had a long and detailed meeting we discussed all of the major outstanding issues. We made some progress. But we still have a good number of decision. Discussions with the.

