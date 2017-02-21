Transcript for Sen. Chuck Schumer talks immigration order, Supreme Court nominee Gorsuch

That's accredited socks you cannot ask you about this travel ban that's been put in place you had. By trump you had and ninth Circuit Court of Appeals comeback in unanimously say this is unacceptable ruled against it and in response you've had trump say. We'll see when court now I'm hearing that an executive order may be in the works what are you hearing in terms of what he's gonna do want. Our issue there there there in such a mess because they did this so quickly that it just didn't need any kind of Muster constitutional or legal. And here's the interesting thing about it. If you really want to stop terrorism they're looking in the wrong place those seven countries not a single person has been convicted of terrorism have been tell but there's something in this is a little complicated called the visa waiver program. Friendly countries if you come from a friendly country. You can get in here. France Belgium. Whose country is now loaded with terrorists open terrorists want to come into the United States so they wouldn't go through the refugee program in Syria which takes two years. They get its own a residence in France or Belgium and they could probably no questions asked. Why doesn't tighten that up want to what. Yeah. Getting good advice I believe and even though he contradicted a little later as general Kelley who's actually a good man. Didn't even know what happened yet. He first city didn't and he said he did you might make your own belief. Why don't they understand what you just said he's saying he's not getting good advice what anybody understands that they've got there in Brussels can come media. Why doesn't he understand that little giant. Isn't that people think is he wanted to do what he said all along and what Rudy Giuliani said it was a Muslim. That's right what can I ask you don't because why did the Obama isn't a substitution what one point that's brought up a lot I've brought the sun maybe you can add some why did the Obama administration flattened those seven countries as potentially problematic because I looked at and I said. Well maybe president consoling us on that yet music really. The great question Jeddah Diana. Met. What it was was those seven countries. People would have. Tool visas. From Syria and from France and they tightened up the vetting but they didn't make a band right. Tightening up bidding fine banning people cause of their religion. Wrong unconstitutional current attitudes. Trump has nominated judge Neil for sick and you had said you were disappointed in the area can you explain. Yes so now that I ask judge gore six simple questions that he should answer the American people should know. Someone of this power and importance is views. I asked him for instance did he agree with the conservative columnists who said trump was wrong to criticize judges number he senses. Yeah judges who did that you'll be responsible for terrorist and said he called one of them a so called judge that goes against. Our whole way of making laws and respect or the branches of government. He wouldn't say so I asked him what a Muslim band this not what trump proposed if you want to get into the argument. But it would a Muslim then be unconstitutional. He wouldn't Nance. And I sat there with an eerie feeling. John Roberts was just like gore such very Smart very presentable looks like an outstanding lawyer. And I asked him questions and he wouldn't answer them than we got on the court he was what. The left called the right calls an activist judge but he was an activist judge from the right. He broke precedent to allow this horrible decisions Citizens United which lets millionaires and billionaires put in as much money as they wanted. Undisclosed. He eviscerate the voting rights act voting is fundamental there were about to until Justice Scalia died eviscerate union so what Roberts did. Was change the structure of America away from the average person and towards the very powerful. I am worried gore sexually the same think so he should answer these questions. I asked what does the Democrats due to go west edge. What the Republicans did to Merrick Garland and just not it's a great question because. They are in charge in other words we can't if we were in charge we could do what they said I'm not saying we should. But that we could not bring him up for a vote but they were in charged with Garland. So they didn't bring them up to righted the majority leader not minority leaders to put something on the floor but will have sixty votes they need sixty votes. And I believe it's going to be of course which keeps it up he's gonna have a very rough road to hope to get those six. Are upset because some of his some of the things that he is for proposing. In terms of look you know I love everybody to have their own religious beliefs shore. And that's what the nation was founded you can get you believe that's what should what you do but once someone comes up and says you know. You have to believe like I believe I go back to us this says you don't get to do name a religion and freedom of religion and I know. One in the government can tell you what you religion this is what America that's what people died form yes. But so how come I don't matter what so where's the disconnect knitwear and I don't really have much more. Well and we have been noting that if we we have enough to block or such we have been no I guess you see that's people asked to Democrats have power are we in charge you know which means we can't set the agenda McConnell can do that but we can block lots of all things like for instance. The Affordable Care Act which originally everyone said they want to get rid of now when they see what they're getting rid of winning a million people covered preexisting condition. A mom or dad has a kid with cancer the insurance company says we're not Greenwich cover you because you can as cancer of course too much and they watch their kids suffered. All these things people want and so now people of fort. Because no Democrat has cooperated with the Republicans from the most liberal like Bernie Sanders to the most conservative. Like Joseph mansion. They're stuck they're not going to be able to repeal it in my opinion well so we do have some power we have I use it smartly and why. I'm sorry that it has to be a fight. Well I'm sorry sorry to have to be it's nice that but it is doing all unknown how it's not always a fight is a disagreement not unite us ask congress not always a fight. This is a plaques. This is gonna get ugly and nasty but this isn't ugly now ready that we need because it's our constitution and our country that were fighting for thank you Chuck Schumer who. And.

