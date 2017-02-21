Transcript for Sen. Chuck Schumer talks tears over immigration order, White House ties to Russia

This executive order. Prison was mean spirited. Holland America and I noticed that your children yesterday we say here's I would ask your moods is acting coach. Because I know very well. I don't see him as a prior. I'm so well. Senator Chuck Schumer has been on the front line of democratic resistance and you know whose White House and is bringing his fight to the hot topics table please welcome. Statement aren't in need it. Such as. You have a really responded to that remark so we just and it. Just one minute you're not unpleasant to anchor hey that's OK I now. It used I don't sit around budget number not you know he's renting you want telemann. He doesn't know he says he knows me I'm not a II get cheerful wrap my daughter's wedding I could hardly contain it and when Harry Reid stepped down and here is what my family knows who remembers the movie free Willy you know. Willie escaped I was taking my daughters to the movie a hit and more and when he escaped I started to cry and they routed the theater they were so bad. Got it all wrong and seriously I care about immigration my middle name is Ellis and named after uncle Ellis for Ellis Island and can't pay my daughter my little daughter and look after Emma Lazarus Alison image Schumer. So I care about immigrants and I don't you know Donald Trump would like people to think. All immigrants are terrorists and criminals they're not there the future of America hardest. Some sense it's a little sense I guess I tell my son all the time it's OK to cry because real men do crack eggs that are not meant to craft. Donald trough have a complicated relationship we will leave us. There you know or that are good at LSU yeah yeah provided free rarely do Arianna I realized he'd. I'm complicated relationship. At least at first you both seem pretty cordial to each other up fast forward a few weeks he's calling you the head clown yes he your chanting dump truck. At a rally is clearly you're not working together anymore so what do you mean by dump truck. Well we have to stop him when look here's what I believe. Do you should always be guided by your values. That's my internal gyroscope to higher up you grow in politics and in anything else in life. More fears the winds blow so you have your own beliefs your own values and stick with them you'll stay on course so. Winch truck calling me names doesn't affect me trump trying to flatter me which he did doesn't affect me. If he sticks with the right values I won't oppose things just as the name trump is on it. But when he's against our values and American values are fighting tooth and mail and that's my guy. Personality issue with him because Al Franken senate Al Franken. Last week said and I quote him a few Republican senators that president trochmann mental health issues now I hate to break but I said that six out. Yeah out of hot. And I got I got a lot of flak from Bill O'Reilly saying I was being disrespectful but now everybody's wondering about it do you share his concern. Let's let me put it like this when you talk to Republicans. Quietly. You know in the cloak room in the G and they are having real problems with him. Now very few John McCain to his credit. But very few have the courage to oppose an even though they know he's doing a lot of things that are against what America is all about what do you live. Well their party loyalists he's given him a Supreme Court nominee that they want. But my prediction is he keeps up on this path which is likely I don't think you'll change. A within 34 months you're gonna see a whole lot of Republicans are making without so that's the salvage of America outside that is the hope for the man. I think very few people. What do any more than catch at him if he were to do it the right way. And I mean that you didn't you do things the right way then we can have the dialogue and disagree as we do. But the minute you veer off into some. In the same place when you put people in charge or who truly don't know what they're doing. I have questions for the Republicans why would you will laugh all. Why would you allow all of this so is it is the Republican and happier because he's got a Supreme Court nominee is that more important than what the constitution stands. All right we'll be I was so disappointed so many of the cabinet or worst cabinet I'd ever seen in the history of America. First Donald Trump. On the job we'll. Ham hey Don cleaning up Wall Street and getting the special interest in swamp out of the cabinet yes we call his cabinet the swamp cabinet billionaires and banker. Totally against what he campaigned on some of these people Donald Trump got up and said I am not gonna cuts Social Security Medicare or Medicaid. Two of his top cabinet nominees have made their crew Rio. Of cutting Medicare Medicaid and one of them Social Security. So he's totally deviation from what he said. I told them this I said you know you campaigned in just what you said we'll be in a different way. You campaigned as a populist against both the democratic and Republican establishment. And if you continue to do that you'll have some successes but if you do what you've been doing just moved to the hard hard right. Way beyond what most Republicans are for. You're gonna be a failure and that's what's gonna happen but he's listening to banish. He's sacks no problem he I think that he thinks he did it his way in he won and he's not gonna change very soon. But I do think and hope and pray. That a lot of the Republicans their mainstream people I don't agree with them on the issues but they're good people. That they will feel they have no choice but to break what I agree with what John McCain said is so real. That you know the press has always been a countered to people in power now what Donald Trump. None of us every one of us gets criticized with the press by the press we don't like it. What if it makes it probably keeps us better now yes and when he totally totally just. And and and when he's wrong and then calls them fake news that's trouble for the demise. There's no senators and their hands in many people are concerned about recent allegations leading to your winning essay yeah. Yeah people are concerned about these recent allegations that the White House potentially has ties to Russia. And there have been reports that there may have been communication between the trunk campaign. And Russian officials. Bull crap the election yes what what is gonna happen here can you reassure people will their will they get to the bottom line of this and what do you expect how has this not. When apple first one thing we know for sure. Every intelligence agency whose looked at this all the law enforcement that Russia tried to influence the election and that alone is a terrible thing. We have not had that. In that constitution. They talk about something called the amount humans clause means. You shouldn't a president should not get any benefit from a foreign country that they were worried about foreign countries had an undue influence yeah so. That means he should publishes tax returns that means he should the best of all his holdings so he doesn't benefit. But what. So Russia tried to influence was there are did trump participate in that and Helena. If he did that's really serious you held there is right now there's an investigation going on by the FBI. And what I have called for today actually in a -- article in the Washington Post. I am worried that Jeff Sessions. The attorney general is so close to trump. In so many ways that that investigation. Certainly won't have the appearance of impartiality. And may not be impartial itself. So I called today on judge sessions to recuse himself if you agree with that TV audience. Should basketball fun out of it and we know many Republicans call for a special class prosecutor when he came to Hillary Clinton has actually now scandal and then Ghazi and almost not warm and the right reasons to run so do you have Republican support on the what does that feel I SE. It hopefully you just I don't Terry started today but of people you know it works. These ideas of people going to town hall meetings in telling the Republican senators and congressmen they should change works. Writing calling emailing of the meeting weren't so these do it. About his taxes just before we go to break I have to mountainous because. Visit whoa I'm 1920 a law that gives us certain content congressional committees the power to subpoena your tax returns the chairman of the ways and means committee's name is Kevin Brady. He can request that right he's shooting that Lloyd town citing privacy concerns now. Isn't seeing. It must hung up there is nothing until the law and he can ask so can Orrin hatch. Who's the head of the finance committee and Ron Wyden who's the more of them who the democratic. Two ranking member has asked Orrin hatch to use this law would go to push hard for this law. The president has no excuse. Not to make all his tax returns public that's an obligation of every front. Yard. Senate soon as. I think it around we'll be right back.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.