Transcript for Sen. Collins ask James Comey about Trump conversations

Mr. Cao mead let me begin by thanking you for your voluntary compliance. With our request to appear. Before this committee and it says says in this very important. Investigation. I'd want first to ask you add that your conversations. With the president. The three conversations. In which she told him that he was not under investigation. The first was during your January 6 meeting according to your testimony. In which it appears that you actually volunteered. That insurance it's fact correct that's correct. Indeed Zhu Lin amend that statement to counter intelligence. Investigations. Are where you tacky about. Any kind tenth FBI and specification. I didn't I didn't use a term counterintelligence I was speaking to him. And briefing him about some salacious and unverified material. It was in the context of that. That he had a strong and defensive reaction about that not being true. And my reading of it was it was important for me to assure him we were not personally investigating him. And so the context then was actually narrower focused on what I just talked to him about those very important because it was first true. And second I was very very much about being in kind of Kennedy. It was briefing him on it because we had been told by the media was about to launch we don't want to be keep an F from him and if there was something he needed to know this is being said. But I was very keen not to leave him within impression that the bureau was trying to do something to him and so that's the context in which I said sir we're not personally investigating you. And then I'm and that's why you volunteered. The informants Gusmao correct. Then on the January 27. Dinner you show you told the president that he should be careful. About asking you to investigate K peak has quote. You might create a narrative that we are investigating him personally which we weren't. Again where you limiting that statement didn't counterintelligence. Investigations. Or. For more privately such as a criminal investigation. The context was very similar I didn't I didn't modify the word investigation. It was again he was. Reacting strongly against that unverified material saying I'm tempted don't order you to investigated and that in the context of that I said sir. But be careful about that because it might create a narrative were investigating you personally. And then there was some march 30 from Colin with the president in which she reminded him. Bad congressional leaders have been briefed that we were not. Personally the FBI was not personally. Investigating. President tramp and again. Was that state man. Two congressional leaders and to the president limited T counter intelligence investigations. Or was that a broader statement. I think ranked tenders stand whether there was any kind of investigation of the president. Under way. No I'm sorry and am benefit misunderstood apologize. We briefed the congressional leadership about. What Americans we had open to counterintelligence. Investigation cases on. And we specifically said the president is not one of those Americans but. That there was no other investigation of the president that we were not mentioning at that time. What the context was counterintelligence. But I wasn't trying to hide some criminal investigation of the president. And to and was that precedent under investigation. At that time appeared dismissal. On May nine. I'd like to narrowed turned to the conversations. With the president about my coaxed lands which had been discussed it at great length. And prayers let me make very clear. That the president now efforts should have cleared the room. And he never should have been asked you as she's reported to let it go to let the infestation drought. But I remained puzzled by your response. If your response was I agree that Michael planned this and click. You could have sad. Mr. President this meeting is an appropriate this response. Could compromise. The investigation. He should not be making sad Serb request. It's fundamental to the operation of our government at the FBI be insulated from this kind death of political pressure. And you've tacked to bid today about bed. You were stunned to by the president making the request. But my question to you is later on in a pond reflection. Did you go tit anyone at the department of justice and asked them. Ted called the White House counsel softens. And explain. That the president had to have far better understanding and appreciation. His role beasts of the the FB. In general I did I spoke to the attorney general and I spoke to the new deputy attorney general mr. rose this time when he took office. And explain my serious concern about the way in which the president. Is interacting especially with the FBI and I specifically as this and might just my ass he told the attorney general it can't happen. That you get kicked out of the room and the president talks to me and oak in the room and and but why didn't we raise the specific. It was of investigative interest to us to try and forgot so what just happened. With the president's request so I would not want to alert the White House that it happened until we figured out what are we gonna do with this investigative. You heard testimony was that you went to write attorney general says since instead donor for leave me alone. With him again are you saying that you also told him. That he had made a request that you from. Atletico. With regard to part of the investigation of Michael planned no I specifically did not I did not. You mentioned that from your very first meeting with the precedent you decided to write a memo. Memorial lies saying that conversation. Why was that a pap that very first meeting. That made to write a memo when you're not town that point two previous presidents. As I said at a combination of things. A gut feeling is an important overlay on that but but the circumstances. That I was alone. The subject matter and the nature the person that I was interacting with them my read of that person and yeah and and and he really just a gut feel laying on top of all of that that this it's going to be important to protect this organization that I make records of this. And finally to Jews show copies. Of your memos. To anyone outside. Of the Department of Justice yes. And to whom did you show copies. I asked. President tweeted on Friday after I got fired that are better hope there's not tapes. I woke up in the middle of the night a Monday night because it didn't dawn army originally that there might be corroboration. For our conversation and might be it tape. In my judgment was I needed to get that out into the public square and so I asked a friend of mine. To share the contents of the memo with a reporter into a myself for a variety of reasons by asked him to because I thought that might prompt the appointment of a special counsel. It's I asked a close friend of mind to do it in was that mr. witness no. Now we who who was that. A good friend of mine who's a professor Columbia Law School.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.