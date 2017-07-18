Sen. Collins to vote 'no' on Obamacare repeal without replacement

More
"I think that would create great anxiety for individuals who rely on the ACA," Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, said. "I believe it would cause the insurance markets to go into turmoil, and I don't think that it's the right way to proceed."
0:45 | 07/18/17

Transcript for Sen. Collins to vote 'no' on Obamacare repeal without replacement
We can perceive the house I'm going to oppose them most and personally I voted against this approach and 2015. And I do not think that it it's going to be construct him. To repeal a law that at this point is so in her well open with dinner health care system. And then hope that over the next two years we will come up with some kind. Replacement I think that would. Create great anxiety. Or individuals who rely on the AE CA. I believe it would 'cause insurance markets to come into turmoil. And I don't think it is the right way to proceed.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

