Mr. President I'd like to ask for unanimous consent that the privileges of the four be granted to the foam member of my staff. Aaron Robinson. Without objection. I'm grateful for that I know the night is he's going on. It's on to a moment too it can express my appreciation to all the staff members when Sanders. Remain on the fourth year a lot of folks who work here. From the gentleman here typing very quickly. All the way to a lot of folks working as one express my gratitude for the long night to use of the pages it is their second week. Here and they suddenly are being forced to grapple with not just school. But the long nights of the United States senate not relieve you respect them and grateful for. Bear how Traci endurance tonight as well. I rise today as many my colleagues half. To speak to the nomination of Betsy do boss to speak specifically opposition. To her nomination to serve as secretary of education. I've listened to as much my colleagues words is all right it's like Coke can and I've. Want to say that particularly those on the senate health education labor and pension committees. They have all and will and continue to expand upon many of the concern owning elements. All of this is the boss's record. Concerns that I share. About her lack of support for critical accountability measures for lack of familiarity. With many of the basic financial aid policies and programs of short so essential. Four people have access to higher education. Our inability to say the guns. Should not be in schools. And her seeming lack of understanding. Of many the fundamental yet critical education policy perspectives that I think are necessary for a job of this magnitude I know there's been much said. And they'll be many more issues brought out of concern to many of the Democrats but that spoke tonight. But tonight I'd like to focus on an area that's very personal to me and also very personal to millions and millions of Americans. It is essential to this roll but one that may not be. Immediately understood when you talk about. A secretary for education but it is absolutely. Critical. To that department. In fact I think it is one of the more critical roles of that apartment when it comes to fulfilling. The ideals of war nation. Within the Department of Education. Is that office the war civil rights. And that office he's profoundly important. But it's one that many people don't have a full understanding. What I'd like to do right now is highlight for areas in which the office for civil rights functions. As in and also talked to as they relate to my concerns. About and my opposition to. Back to the boss to serve as secretary of education. First I'd like to talk about what's at stake. For children. With disabilities. And their families and their parents. About thirteen to 14%. A form Americans weeks children about six point five million kids. And young adults and America. Or students with a disability. Here in the United States I am so proud. That we had he deep belief. And in fact or loss. Passed. By people both houses. Couple parts. Dictate that all children. Be treated. With dignity and respect and that they won't get the educational opportunities that all children deserve. Deep. Or laws reflect that but the spirit of America. Is to see that in this nation all our children. Have unique gifts all were children have beauty. And we as a nation collectively believe that the people deserve extra long halfway. To the fundamental American ideals they deserve pathways to life and liberty and the pursuit of happiness. It when we say justice for all. We really do mean all shall. But unfortunately. As the work of the department of education's office for civil rights demonstrates. The federal government is often at odds with some school districts. Who do not properly enforce protections. Granted to students with disabilities. Under the federal law. Again I ask why apple house has passed by both parties. With in our country. Thousands of parents. Do not believe their children are receiving. Justice in their local school children's since school systems fortune their children with disabilities. And they reach out. To the federal government. For help. For relief. For that justice. Take the example once thought the case of a nine year old child in California. Whose name I'm withholding in his withheld for privacy. This child and let's call her Jane is a student like so many others. As a sane dreams and aspirations has holes. Has promise. Has untapped unlimited potential. At the age of nine. This child. Jane had been physically restrained. In her school more than 92 times. During the eleven month period. During an eleven month period by her school. Because of her disability. And as a part of that true straight she'd been held face down four total of 2200. Minutes. Now the office of civil rights at the federal level the federal government. It took them to investigate this case. And they found that the district was in violation. All of the federal law and required the school district to stop using. These kind of restraints on students and actually take the time energy and that's the resource is in training the staff. On alternative intervention methods. It's that recognize the dignity of that trial. And show that we have the potential power to elevate that child not to so savagely restraint. This was not only unconscionable treatment that the federal government intervened in but clearly. It was illegal with in the federal bonds a federal law. This is not the way that anyone here. Anyone in this body with the trial with a disability. Any of us would want our children to be treated. If I had to talk. I know it's not the way that I would want them treated but frankly. When it comes to the children of America there are children. Whether Republican or Democrat we know it all our children. Arcades. American children all children frankly to store. Better in this kind of physical abuse. It's do you kind of reasons that are I believe. We need to have an aggressive office for civil rights. Because the story of Jane about nine year old is not an anomaly. It's not something that is rare. Unfortunately. As we're seeing there are many violations that go on a federal law when it comes toward children with disabilities here's tremendous evidence. That this kind of abuse still goes on in our country and there needs to be an ultimate authority that can investigate. This abuse and if necessary hold those people accountable who all are the abusers. Add the additional step if the office for civil rights does. Is give advice and it gave instructions. What how to make shore the abuse does not happen in the future. We need our office for civil rights to work with school districts to establish those policies and procedures. To prevent that abuse. Would miss the boss during her testimony. Was given the opportunity to speak to the millions of parents. Who have real legitimate concerns about their children with disabilities and the treatment babies even schools she was given the opportunity. To speak to the vital role. But the federal government in protecting our children and affirming. Goals rights. Buckle roll up your office for this for civil rights. Instead of talking are taking that opportunity. Instead of seizing the moment to talk about what she would be doing to leave he. She actually denied a role for the federal government. When asked about protecting students with disabilities she simply said it should be left ought to the states. While tell you right now for the hat nine year old child physically restrained more than 92 times held face down for hours. The federal government clearly had an important role to play for bat mom for that family for that child. It making short this kind of atrocity. Doesn't happen. And won't happen for more children. Secondly I'd like to talk about what's at stake for the office of civil rights as it results to children poor different. Whether that be the color of their skin. Was that they ware has dropped to school as an expression of their faith. War if there are minority organic aisle with a disability. I spoke you can. For example much as a senator about the school to prison pipeline and often how certain categories of children. Experience different types of discipline for the same act in school just because of how the law. School disciplinary policies we know play a big role in a child's success. And those disciplinary policies or clearly treating different children different ways. There will be different outcomes for those categories of kids. We know older children who have out of school suspensions. Often graduated significantly lower rates have significantly higher run ins with the law. I am one that the leafs that we cannot allow. Discrimination happened in that manner in our school. This is the facts this is the data it take for example. Black students part three point eight times more likely than their white peers. To receive one or more out of school suspensions while students. With disabilities actually work twice as likely than those with out to receive one or more out of school suspensions. And giving the specific case. Of two net power. Who wrote about her son who was black his name is Joseph. He was suspended five times and wanting fourteen. He was three years old. She said. One after another white mothers. Confessed the trouble their children had gotten into some of the behavior with similar to JJ's her songs sum was much worse. Most startling to me to her with it none of their children had been suspended she continues right. After this party. We're she heard this from other white parents. I read a study reflecting. Everything that I was living. Black children represented 18% of preschool enrollment. But make up 48%. Of preschool children receiving more than one out of school suspension. According to a study released. By the federal department of education's office for civil rights in March she writes. One of the critical things. About the office for civil rights is that they had did pro. Actively collecting data about differences in treatment in our schools. Now there are many people. Who actively asserts. That the role of the office for civil rights has grown too large. That they are pulled. Hang around in local matters. Too much. It even collecting such data. As was relied on by this mother. Is an intrusion. Into states' rights. I believe when it comes to civil rights when it comes to religious freedom. And the treatment of our children I do not believe that the office of civil rights has grown to look arch. I believe that they are offering. Critical transparency. Into the workings of our schools. That is collecting that they are collecting data that parents and policy makers. And civil rights groups can use to see. Who is being left behind. Who might be facing discrimination. Who is not receiving justice. What do we have to be afraid of even one just the collection of data. To allow us themselves to have that transparency. To create an environment of accountability. I worried that it this is not a priority for the next secretary of education. Did closing the achievement gap. Shutting down the school to prison pipeline. And empowering all children to have equal opportunities to learn will be undermined. These are real problems in our country. And they aren't just got a goal away. And the federal government especially when they insist upon data transparency. Isn't active partner in helping us to receive the justice that we. Deserve and eat and pledge allegiance to as a country. Aren't holt during the hearings of mr. boss off. I hear more that that even me. If I had the opportunity. To talk to my nominee myself I would have asked for more information around these issues. I didn't have that opportunity. And in the very rushed hearings. The issue. Wasn't race. Aren't believed though that based on the testimony that was given. But the nominee may not see this as it vital function of the office of civil right for civil rights. And in fact may shrink that office and the ongoing proactive investigations. That we see right now into such matters. And we know that the school to prison pipeline particularly for young people color is just real it's actually. Pervasive. But during this is the boss is confirmation hearing when asked about the office of civil rights with in the Department of Education. That is responsible for were written rectifying. Such unjust situations. She refused to comment she refused. Pop. She refused to commit herself people. To directing the office of civil rights to invest the. I don't understand what is it difficult thing to even could Mitt. The department to continuing such investigations. But that commitment was to not. What a next talk about. The serious problem we have in America with sexual assault and sexual violence. In schools and on college campuses. One in five women. And one at sixteen men or sexually assaulted in their college years. Book only 1%. Of assailants on college campuses or arrested charged or convicted. We still know that too many people in college campuses. Who've been sexually assaulting. Or survivors. Or routinely denied justice. And forced to even live or even go to class with their attackers. The office for civil rights. Has. Rolls to this challenge in this crisis. They've opened. Investigations in over 200 schools in America. There is. A crisis of campus sexual assault in America. And now. The office of civil rights expanding their work. He stepped up to that challenge. In addition to that. Big issue guidance to all college campus is on preventing and combating sexual assault. This a boss again during. Her testimony. Many of us were hoping that this is an issue she would rise occasion that she would speak to this issue. She was given the chance. Given a chance Constance to speak to the issue but to talk to the federal role in meeting this crisis to acknowledge that this. This issue our nation must grapple whip. And must end. But she did not speak to the concerns of parents. She did not speak to the concerns of survivors. Should not speak to America. About the urgent need for all of loss. To be engaged with dealing. With the crisis. For which there has been silent on to law. More than this she did not speak to the role of the office for civil rights. To be expanding role if he'd been taking to the expanding investigations. In college campuses all across the country giving no confidence. To me or others. That this will be a role that will continue. In fact a role that I believe should be expanded. And again even when she was specifically ask about what holding guidance. With in the Department of Education. On combating and preventing sexual assault not asked to commit. On the investigation not asked to commit to expanding. The efforts but just. Asked about upholding the guidance. With if the Department of Education while combating and preventing sexual assault. She refused to commit to maintaining. That guidance. Let's speak. To another area. Before I do I do believe this idea of transparency. The my previous college talked about what it comes to donations. Because some of the donations that have people of received charity. From. Mr. boss. Have a history of fighting against. Efforts. Come to combat sexual salt. And works some of these organizations work to make it more typical for sexual assault victims to seek justice. And that brings me to an area. In which I had a deep level of concern. That I hoped they met. Mr. boss would take the opportunity to set the record straight because much had been written before even the hearings. This involves an. An area where there is it clear crisis in our country. Is a crisis involving the safety in the security. All four lesbian gay bisexual and transgender youth in America. Lesbian gay bisexual transgender youth faced a stunning level. Of prejudice and discrimination. Inside and outside of schools starting at a very young. We know that LG BT youth or two times more likely. In their heterosexual peers to be physically. Physically assaulted in schools. LT BT youth or four times more likely. To attempt suicide. According to youth risk behavior survey 34%. Up LGV lesbian gay bisexual students were bullied on school property more than a third office of LG BT students. Were bullied all on school property. 13% of lesbian gay and bisexual students did not go to school. Because of concerns. They wore their seat. We know hole in America. That this kind of harassment has no place in our classrooms no place in our schools it has no place. Anywhere in our country. Putting his all too common. In all too often unaddressed. I'd like to talk about apparent. Her name is Wendy Walsh. The harassment against. Wendy's song set. Begin for him in the fourth great. When his classmate suspected he was dead. And by the time he reached the seventh grade. The world bully the verbal. And physical abuse in person and one line was so bad. Did he was afraid to walk home from school. Child lived in terror. Just going to class. Afterward one that bullying incident in a local park. His mom says that thirteen year old. Seth came home from school. She talked to a he asked the boy overlook pen from his mom. That conversation. Will be the last time she would see her son alive. The next time. Wendy saw her son sat. He had hanged himself. One a tree in their backyard. After Seth death. Wendy. Experiencing. A level of grief. In agony I cannot match. She decided to file a complaint. With the department of education's. Office for civil rights. When the office for civil rights came in and investigated. They found except school district. Was in violation of several. Federal laws. If they fail to intervene. And stop. The bullying. And harassment. And the tormenting that this child into work from the pressures of beaches. Until their death. If their actions. Could have potentially prevented. The death of one of all our children. For American chalk. Child of beauty. And of war and of dignity. And protection. Wendy went to the federal government. To the office of civil rights. And they took. Her concerns. Seriously. And they aggressively. Investigate. Because of their investigation because of Wendy's courage in her time. Of grief. The school district. In violation of federal walls. Was required to take steps. Though not bear to prevent. Her child's death. There were required to take steps. To prevent the kind of cool grass men and tormenting and bullying from half. Happening to other students. Shall work any of that is of Solis to a mother. Who lost their child. Notch or two G for comfort. But I am hopeful. It with an active office of civil rights. At the federal Department of Education. At a time. Where more than ten. Percent. Over lesbian gay and bisexual youth are missing school because of that kind of feel. When a third are reporting. Bullying and harassment in person or on line. It at this level. Of unconscionable treatment for any child. There is a role he wore the federal government. To protect. Our children. All I believe if we take these matters seriously. That we could. Could ensure warned that this kind of bullying and harassment called to a in America it's acceptable in a country this great. There are more laws. Against this and there are folks that have an obligation for enforcing Dole's loss that's the office of civil rights. Believe things will get better but they won't get better. Automatically. Because we hope for them because we pray for it. Get better. We are country that loves our children and love is not a being Burke it demands action. And we see time and time again. The children aren't seen the kind of action where they are and thank god right now there's a place where parents couldn't go. They can appeal to the federal government. The Department of Education office bowl right have to be led by someone who takes this seriously who see. The call for justice of lesbian gay bisexual transgendered youth at back. Defuse the crisis. But fears the problem. It was widely reported. We listened to bosses nominees was made widely reported. Get her family had given support significant support. That she hurts all significant support to discriminatory. Extremist dangerous and hateful groups. It promotes. Idea who is bit saying a child. With today. It is somehow less. The child that is not X. Groups that. Supported things like conversion therapy something that has been result. The only condemn. Dangerous ideas that are hurtful to children. With all of that with all the articles been written. This was achieve its war this is the boss to sit. Before the American public. Knowing that these concerns are out there and it's understandable. Even if she doesn't hold them it's understandable. That this was a moment for her to leap appears. Up a thousand and thousands of children were being is the lead in hurt by bullies. The people there being. Fifa defaulting on their did he children war have suicide rates are unquestionably high parents were mourning their kids. With all that swirled the hearings warmer she have to set the record straight. Think I will uphold the value and the dignity of those children but more than that I recognized as a crisis in our Cotchery. And that I will work with the office of civil rights to do something to address. This evil in or contrary. I have sold many kids. Being hurt and harm. This was virtually that's. To go beyond just denying that she believed in conversion therapy to call beyond. Just words in asserting. That she values equality this was her chance it should have been understood. Dip because of the rocker. And the charitable donations. That there was a degree of suspicion. There was understandable degree of legitimate thing you're. That she would not continue the Regis work of the office of civil rights in combating discrimination. And harassment. And physical abuse of children. Across our country she had the opportunity. Keep the fears and concerns. There have been expressed. I would've hoped the she would have spoken directly to the work of the office of civil rights. To protect lesbian gay bisexual and transgender teens. Wharf actually experiencing. Some of the highest levels of hate crimes and violence and bullying of any children in America. As she would meet some affirmation. That she would be a champion for the year quality for their dignity. And the office of civil rights would continue its viewed work. But she did. I hope that she would stand up and say we have. Violence or college campuses. It right now silence is a look going. In Phineas. Realities to exist and. We have a problem with reporting rates we have a problem with those reports being made in not taking seriously. She could use that as an opportunity to speak against what's happening to an unconscionable level. Of young women on college campus is something we would want to happen to not barred to all owners. To make a pledge that the office of civil rights were not just continue campus advisories. But that would fight to hold both college campuses accountable. But she did. For students and families across the country. If an obvious celebrated part we may not all no one America but the office the Department of Education. Many people don't even know they have an office for civil heights. Put force hole. Many. Families. With children on college camp purses and preschools. Grade schools in high schools. The office for civil rights. Has been the difference. The difference makers between injustice injustice the difference makers between violence. The security the difference makers. Between cool we say we. Are as a nation. Liberty and justice for all. And experiencing the terrible awful why. I I feel compelled to speak. On the vital importance at that education secretary Carlos a party. Carlos of background. High yield eight personal responsibility. Tuition or that if I cast my vote as a senator. If whoever takes that office will be tireless in the defense. Of all the rights and privileges. And liberties. Of our students because. A high personally. Stand here today. Because. Of the role of the federal government. In enforcing civil rights laws. I stand here today because. All of the crew Regis federal laws that. Or put in place. I read bipartisan. Ship. Republican. Great battles on this floor for civil rights and disability rights. For title nine. Protections for women. I am a product. Act of these kind of fights of the federal role when it Combs to civil rights. I stand here today he. Because of our collective history. I believe in states' rights it's enshrined in our constitution but I cannot ignore the rule. Of the federal government. Brown vs board of education. Perhaps one of the most famous Supreme Court cases. Affirming the federal role. Look what I. I hung a picture. I hung the picture in front of my office. I come out of my office. Into where my assistant sits. And the first thing I see. The first thing I seat. On the wall in front. The Norman Rockwell painting. There is this young girls in that pain. She's riding out like school. And you. Behind her. Or racial epithets. Since two meals smashed against that wall. She just little girl got her courage. Little girl named ruby. Movie bridges. And here he's white men surrounding her. You can just this tall. They're escorting that girl to school. And his. Clearly he swirling around look at that picture you could feel it but. I don't care what your background what your religion you look at Norman Rockwell's paintings I'd made sure I do every day. That I leave my office as the United States senator. I see that picture and I am remark did. It's all times. Reviewers hate sometimes when there is book eyelids sometimes. The state doesn't get the job done. Picked that slow times. The most vulnerable of child needs a little help. Not just from a loving teacher or loving parent. But that there is a government that stands behind her and says you Matt Europe. I can't stand here today without recognizing. That's my history dot is you're history that's. All who are history. Our federal government has a rule to play. Drink deeply from the whole wealth of that freedom in the strongholds in the sacrifice. I reap a harvest from ruby bridges. And her courage. Her country has come soulful art there's so much loved so much. More recognition of the dignity evil children but. Com or want we're not very yeah. Children or both the whole rest because. Where had scar but. Argues recently heard about it. Seek child wearing a turban. Still rest. A mother. Concern. That are kid is no bad than another but seems to get suspended more for the same behavior. Children with disabilities. Parents do more concerned that even though we've affirmed their rights indignities in law. That those laws are being carried out what they showed. A lot ot. You heard don't wouldn't let college campus today. Who question rightfully whether their campus is committed. To eradicating sexual violence. With all these things. Going Vaughn. We have to have champions here. We have to have people to understand that. Public education. Is a whites for every one. Some of the most profound battles in our country. I've been fought. To give equal access for children. To school. So that they can stride toward. That school to war no. That they will get a quality education. Free from bowling free from harassment. Free from the binds of hatred or discrimination that might hold them back in their lives. Now I have faith in who we your hearts and make sure I know we girl loving country and a good country. But we haven't got it perfect yet. And and soul I stand here today. In opposition. To this nomination. Because I believe. We need a champion. And I wish that I had a chance. To meet with the nominee I wish that. The hearings were longer. I've never seen them so rushed. But there's too much at stake right now. Too many problems that still exists. Sadly there still is a need. For office for civil rights in the Department of Education that if they rested when it comes to the defense of freedom. And our rights. I did not hear such a commitment. From this nominee. There are millions of parents who didn't hear it ends her speak. To the concern. That they have about their gay child. Concerns we have about their childhood disability the concerns. Of their children. Going off to college. We did not hear that commitment. In fact what we ever. Was a belief that. States can figure it out. Was a failure to commit to even the most basic continuance. All of the office of civil rights. I'm glad I hung that picture. And for my office. I mean they'll be able to get what I consider an open hearing and answers to these questions. As I walk I ruby bridges. I feel at all hurt you. So many others. Not to vote on someone who's been silent on the issues. Their civil critical. This country being who we say we are. Here's. Child I think it wonders. Right now. Somewhere in America. This wondering. If this country. Will prove itself. True to them. They're probably in during some things I never had to endure. They're probably. Worried. About their safety. They're probably being put a situation where they're questioning their work. It probably feel alone and isolated. My prayer. Is that that child and homes. But even though. It ain't perfect and won't be easy. That that child somehow knows that they're not alone. If there will be people fighting for them. Because I was claw. The words. Of a great poet. It is a dream in this land. With its back against the wall. To save the dream for one. We must see for all. Maybe office civil rights. In the years to calm. Remain vigilant remain strong. Remain expansive in their efforts. But I have no confidence it will do so under this purse. And therefore oppose the nomination. Thank you very much. And I yield the floor.

