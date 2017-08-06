Transcript for Sen. Cotton questions James Comey

Mr. coming year encourage the president to release the tapes where you. Encourage. Department justice or your clinical Aamir mr. Mueller turley Schuermann Mets sure. You said that there he did not record your conversations with President Obama our President Bush and memos did you do so. With attorney general sessions. Or any other senior member of the truck Department of Justice now if you think you insert. Did you record conversations in memos with attorney general lynch wrote any other senior member of the Obama Department of Justice. No not that are local. In your savior for the record you cite nine. Private conversation president during meetings and two phone calls there for phone calls that are not discussed in your statement for the record what happened in this phone calls. President called me I believe shortly before is inaugurated. As a follow up to our conversation. Private conversation on January the sixth. He just wanted to reiterate his. Rejection of that allegation and talk about he thought about it more and why he thought it wasn't true the the verified and unverified and salacious parts. And in during that call it PS media again hope you're gonna stated a great job and I told them that I intended to. There was another phone call that I mentioned I think was from. Could that it wrong march the first recall just to check in with me as I was about to get on the helicopter. There was a secure call we had about an opera and operational matter that was. And not related to any of this but something the FBI was working on he wanted to make sure that I understood how important he thought it was a totally appropriate call. And then the fourth call. The move probably forgetting. May have been that I may have meant the call when he called to invite me to dinner. I'll think about it some answering other questions but I think I got that right let's. Turn our attention to the underlying activity at issue here Russia is packing those emails and releasing them and allegations of collusion. Do you believe Donald Trump polluted with Russia. It's a question I don't think I should answer. In an open setting as I said that we didn't do when I left we did not have an investigation focused on president trump. But that's a question that'll be answered by the investigation I think. Return to a couple statements but I want my colleagues senator Feinstein. She was the ranking member on this committee until January which means yet access to information that only she and chairman Bert dead. She's now a senior Democrat on the them on the Judiciary Committee meaning she has access to FBI that most of us don't. On May third on CNN's Wolf Blitzer Cheryl. She was asked do you believe you have evidence there was in fact collusion between trump associates and Russia during the campaign she answered not at this time. On May eighteenth the same show mr. blitzer said the last time we sort of senator asked if you'd actually seen any evidence of collusion between the front campaign and the Russians and said to me and I'm quoting you now. You said not at this time has anything changed since we last spoke senator Feinstein said well no no it hasn't do you have any reason to doubt the state. I don't doubt the senator Feinstein was saying with what she understood I just sort of down that path for song because I'm not in the government anymore and answering in the negative. I just worry leads me deeper and deeper to talking about the investigation and open setting. I don't active I wanna become I always try to be federally unfair to president trump I'm not trying to suggest by my answer. Something nefarious but I don't want to get into the business of saying not as to this person not as to that person. On. February 14 the New York Times published a store the headline of which was struck campaign aides have repeated contacts with Russian intelligence. The rest earlier if that was and inaccurate story and you said in the main. Would it be fair to characterize. That story is almost entirely wrong gets. Did you have. At the time a source publish any indication of any contact between trump people. And Russians intelligence up officers. Other government officials or close associates of the Russian government. That's when I can't answer sitting here. And discussed that class but setting and or turn attention now to mr. Quinn and allegations of his underlying conduct to be specific. This alleged interactions with the Russian ambassador on the telephone. And then what he said two. Senior trumpet mistress officials and department justice officials I understand there are other issues with mr. Flynn. Related to his receipt of foreign monies our disclosure of potential at expected to don't have foreign governments. Those are serious and credible allegations I'm sure we'll be pursued but I'll speak specifically about his interactions. With. The Russian master. There is a story on January 23 in the Washington Post that says entitled. FBI review plans Coles with Russian ambassador but found nothing illicit. It is a story accurate. I don't want to comment on that senator 'cause like I'm pretty sure the bureau has not confirmed. Any time. Interception of communications. And so I don't want part of that an open setting would it be improper for an incoming. National security advisor to have a conversation with the foreign ambassador. And it might in my experience no. But you can't confirm or deny. That the conversation happened and we -- you know the contents of that conversation enough it wasn't backed improper I don't think I can talk with an open setting a and again a bit at a government now months so I don't also don't want to talk about things. When is now somebody's else's responsibility but maybe in the in the classmates setting we can talk more about that. You stated earlier that it's. There wasn't an open investigation of mr. Flynn an FBI. Did you or any FBI agent ever since that mr. Flynn attempted to deceive you. Or made false statements to an FBI agent. And want to go too far at. That was these subject of their criminal inquiry. Did you ever come close to closing investigation on mr. Flynn. And don't forget it harder than an open setting either and discuss these morning from the close seven. Miss coming and in 2004. You were part of well publicized events about any intelligence program that had been recertified several times and you're acting attorney general when attorney general. John Ashcroft. Was incapacitated due to illness. There's a dramatic showdown at the hospital here. The next day he said the she wrote a letter of resignation signed it for me went to meet with President Bush to explain why he refused to certify it. Is that accurate. Yes I think some. At any time in turn have much fewer than FBI director during the trough administration did you ever write and sign a letter ruck recommendation and leave it on your desk. Letter of resignation a certain letter of resignation those are. So despite all of the things that you've testified to here today. You didn't feel this rose to the level of and honest but serious. Difference of legal opinion between accomplished and skilled lawyers. And that 2004 episode. That I wouldn't care tries this. Circumstances 2004 that way with cancer no idea I didn't find encounter any circumstance that led me to intend to resign consider to resign no sir.

