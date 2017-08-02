Transcript for Warren Talks Being Silenced in Opposition of Sessions' Confirmation as AG

Mr. President I'm surprised. But the words of Coretta Scott King are not suitable for debate. In the United States senate I ask the wheel of the senate to continue my remarks. Is there objection. I appealed the ruling object of action is heard. The senator will take her seat. Mel excused may. Last night senator Elizabeth warrant was silenced by senate Republicans while reading a letter from Martin Luther King's junior's widow Coretta Scott King. To prove that attorney general nominee Jeff Sessions was all has a long record of racism. Right now we are giving her the flock so please welcome via satellite senator Elizabeth Wiren yes. I just recapping his last night you were accused by senate majority leader Mitch McConnell of impugning. We'll criticizing senator Jeff Sessions who's been nominated for the very important job of attorney Janet I'll. Your criticism of another senator. Which it that this is against the wrong that's the role. Home rule in nineteen now do you think do you think you violate the rule of the senate. No I did not think I was violating the rule of the senate can't keep in mind that Jeff Sessions had been the US attorney. For Alabama back in the 1980s. And he had prosecuted civil rights workers. For trying to help elderly black. Voters get to the polls. And show Coretta Scott King who was just an eyewitness to history and all of this. Ended up writing a letter to the Senate Judiciary Committee when Jeff session was nominated to be a federal judge. And so I was reading from her letter. To the Senate Judiciary Committee from 1986. And I read this line. Mr. sessions has used the awesome power of his office. To chill the priest exercise of the vote. White black citizens. And that was it. And you're totally shut down. They cause you wanted to read that letter but in 2015 senator Ted Cruz cold Mitch McConnell why are. From the senate floor which violated rule nineteen which is the same rule that they say you violate. That's I think McConnell I didn't respond to that when he was in an office do you think that it was party loyalty dorm. Black. And what you'd have to ask Mitch McConnell about that but what I do know. It's that Coretta Scott King's words. Are deeply moving they are powerful. And they described a moment in history in which Jeff Sessions. What's an active participant they revealed much about Jeff Sessions character and the Republicans. Don't want to carry. They want to find a way to shut it down I urge everybody. To go read Coretta Scott King's letter I've. Posted on my face but I'd read at a wild and and tweed meted out. I hope everybody reads the letter because the letter. Is directly relevant to the question of whether or not chips session should be allowed to be. The highest law enforcement officer in the entire land problem of the read that letter app from duke will. Senator. Hack I was won't in the woody do you think this would have happened if you were a man. Now hi Kate Snow. But I'll tell you this. You're reminded how hard to struggle is to reach another little part of Coretta Scott King's letter. She talks about later in the latter will be irony of mr. sessions nomination. Is that is confirmed. People think given life tenure for doing with the federal prosecution. What local sheriff's accomplished twenty years ago with clubs and cattle prods. That's what Coretta Scott King had to say that's that's why I want everyone to read this planet we every will. Look good. Senator that has defended it as a sunny Hostin. You know why do you still strongly oppose senator Jeff Sessions nomination for attorney general because he has denied that he as a racist he has denied that he is a big it. Talk is cheap actions are what matter. Second senator. It is a lot of people in congress to have worked with him over the years say exactly that. That is a great guy we've worked with him the Democrats were okay with him all these years now all of a sudden they turning. What do you how do you answer that. What this is not about confirming someone to be attorney general because they're so why eat. This is about whether or not this is someone who can be too rusted. To uphold the rights of every one. Everyone. In America not just those who share his political opinions. Yet it Coretta Scott King. Concluded her letter might say based on his record. Right not on what do conversations like based on his record I believe his confirmation. Would have a devastating effect. Not only on the judicial system an Alabama but also on the progress we have made everywhere. Toward fulfilling my husband's dream. That he envisioned over twenty years ago. That from the widow of Martin Luther King Jr. can't senator. Expressed concern that if you set a precedent on either Republican or Democrat side of breaking Tenet rules on the floor to obstruct that it only leads to more chaos and divisive next and that it doesn't really accomplish anything what's your responsibilities and I. What do you is reading a sentence that says he has used the awesome power of his office. To chill the free exercise of the vote by black citizens. Did not break any rules it is a factual statement. Other exactly what this man did and you don't think it's directly relevant to the question of whether he should be attorney general. Moment. We have and the senate they constitutional. Responsibility. To debate and then that advice and consent on this nominee and the notion. That this violates the rules. Saying that. That someone who would they hear from so life. Instead he used his power to chill the free exercise of the vote like black citizens. Breaks to cool or not it's not about to porn it's up. Talking about those facts is what we should be doing on the United States senate. Tight skirt people out there who are trying to support the president and the administration for the good of the country. But don't want to be normalizing. The behavior ask president pump right now what people do. And number one thing for people to do right now is to stay connected to each other. It really yes it's the reason we have faced back and it's the reason we have Twitter and it's the reason we have an email accounts. Yeah we have got to stay connected to each other because. We're gonna have very limited tools on our side here in the senate and over in the House of Representatives. We don't we don't control the government. But it is the grassroots. It's people out there person to person to person across this country. Saying these are my democratic values it is the reminder that the character of this nation. Is not the character updates president it is the character of its people that's what we can. About this story I think is that it's getting it's getting a lot of backlash they are getting backlash there there's this hash tag. And let live speak. And their T shirts out there's saying she persisted do you think that any of this kind of Bob. Backlash from protests to think they'll have any impact. I'm Jeff Sessions confirmation I mean it's been a lot of backlash on a lot of these nominees and they still got confirmed as far as I can tell. Get out what they've got the votes they may go ahead and confirm him but I just have to be realistic. We may not be able to stop it but I'll tell you this. That does not mean that we give up it does not mean that we lay down and die tied it means we get out there and. Could Rush Limbaugh has famously said. All of this marching in protest in there we'll gonna get tired attitude that we're gonna get tired. No rush we are not going to get tired and we are here to this day. I. I. You senator Linda McGuire.

