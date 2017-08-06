Transcript for Sen. Feinstein asks James Comey about his firing

Mr. call me I just want you to know that I have great respect for you. If senator cornyn and I sit on the Judiciary Committee so we have occasion. To have you before us. And I know that you're a man of strength and integrity. And I've really regret the situation that we all find ourselves in. I just want to say that. Let me begin with one overarching question why do you believe you were fired. So I don't know for sure I believe the press I think the president is word that I was fired because of the Russian investigation. Something about the way I was conducting it the president felt created pressure on and they want to relieve again I didn't know that at the time but I've. Watched his interview I've read the press accounts of his conversations. So I take him at his word there now look at I could be wrong maybe he's saying something is not true but I take him at his word at least based on what I know now. Talk for a moment about. Here is request that you pledged loyalty. And it. Your response to that and what impact do you believe that had. I I don't know for sure could I don't know the president well enough to read him well. I think it was. There's our relation didn't get off to a great start giving the conversation I had to have on January 6 this was not. This didn't improve the relationship because it was very very awkward he was asking for something and I was refusing to give it. But again I don't know him well enough to know how he reacted to that exactly. Do you believe the Russia investigation played a role. And wire was fired yes yes who have seen the president's say so. Let's let's send go to the Flynn. Issue. And it is senator reach outlined. I hope you can see your way to letting fling go Isa good guys I hope you can let this go. But you also said in your written remarks and I quote. That you had understood the president to be requesting that we drop any investigation. Of Flynn. In connection with false statements. About his conversations. With the Russian ambassador in December and quote. Please go into that with more details. Look at the context and the president's words are what led me to that conclusion as I said my statement I could be wrong but. Flynn had been forced to resign the day before. And and the controversy around general Flynn at that point time was centered on whether he had lied to the vice president about. The nature of his conversations with the Russians. Whether he had been a candid with others in the course of that and so that happens on the day before on the fourteenth the president make specific reference to that. And so that's why I understood and to be saying that what you want me do was drop any investigation. Connected to flings account of his conversations with the Russians. Now here's the question. You're big you're strong. Eyeing no ha the Oval Office and I know. What happens to people when they walk in there is a certain amount of intimidation. But why didn't you stop and say Mr. President this is wrong I cannot discuss this with you. Great question maybe if I were stronger. I would have. I was so. Stunned by the conversation. That I Justin took it in and be on the I could think to say because I was playing in my mind couldn't remember every word he said was playing in my mind. What should my response be and that's why very carefully chose the words and look back I've seen the tweet about tapes Laurie I hope their tapes. I I remember saying. I agree he's a good guy as a way of saying I'm not agreeing with what you just asked me to do. Again and maybe other people would be stronger in that circumstance but that that was that's our conductor myself. I hope I never have another opportunity mayor I did it again I would do it better. You describe to phone calls that you received from president trump. Went on March 30 in one arm out by April 11. Where he'd quote described the Russian investigation. As a cloud. That was impairing his ability and quote as president and ask you quote to lift the cloud and quote. What how did you interpret that and what did you believe he won he can do. I interpreted that as he was frustrated. That the Russia investigation. Was taking up so much time and energy. And I think he meant of the executive branch but in that in the public square in general. And it was making it difficult for him to focus on other priorities of his. But what he asked me was actually narrower than that so I think what he meant by the cloud and again I could be wrong but what I think he meant by the cloud was entire investigation. Is is taking up oxygen making it hard for me to focus on the things I want to focus on. He ask was to get it out that I the president did not personally under investigation. After my. April 11. It did he ask you more it ever about. The Russian investigation. Did he ask you any questions. We never spoke again after April 11. You told the president on ice I would see what we could do. What did you mean. I was kind of slightly cowardly way of trying to avoid telling him we're not going to do that. That I would see who we could do was a way of kind of getting off the phone Franklin and then I turned to and ended it to the acting deputy attorney general mr. Bentley. So again I wanted to go in does that who did you talk with about that. Lifting the cloud stopping the investigation. Back at the FBI and what was their response. But the FBI. During one of the two conversations. Not remember exactly I think the first my chief of staff was actually sitting in front of me and heard my into the conversation 'cause the president's call was a surprise. And I discussed the lifting the cloud in the request with the senior leadership team. Who in in. Typically and I think in all these circumstances was the deputy director my chief of staff the General Counsel. The deputy directors chief counsel and I think. In number circumstances the number three in the FBI. And a few of the conversations included the head of the national security branch so that group of us that lead the FBI when it comes to national security. Okay you have the president of the United States. Asking you to stop an investigation. That's an important investigation. What was the response and your calling. I think they were is shocked and troubled by it is I was. Some said things that led me to believe that I don't remember exactly but the reaction was similar to mine are all experienced people who had never experienced such a thing. So they were very concerned and then the conversation turned to about so what should we do with this information. And that was a struggle for us. Because. We are the leaders of the FBI so it's been reported to us in that I heard it and I've shared it with leaders of the FBI. Our our conversation was should we share this with any senior officials at the Justice Department are our absolute primary concern was. We can't infect the investigative team. We don't want the agents and analysts working on this to know the president United States as as fast. And when it comes the president I took it as a direction. To get rid of this investigation because we're not gonna follow that that request. And so we decided we gotta keep it away from our troops. But is there anybody else we ought to tell the Justice Department has a laid out in my in my statement. We considered whether to tell the attorney general decided that didn't make sense because we believed rightly that he was shortly gonna recuse. There were no other senate confirmed. Leaders in the Justice Department that point. The deputy attorney general was mr. Ben Tate who was acting going to be shortly nets C we decided the best move. Would be to hold it keep it in a box documented as we dirty done. And in this investigations gonna want forgot what to do with a down the road is their way to corroborate this argued the time was look at your word against the president's. Is no way to corroborate this. That my view of that changed when the prospect of tapes was raised but that's how we thought about it then.

