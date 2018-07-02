Sen. Graham: Trump's call for military parade 'cheesy and weak'

"I have no desire to go to the Soviet hardware display," said Sen. Lindsey Graham.
1:25 | 02/07/18

Comments
Transcript for Sen. Graham: Trump's call for military parade 'cheesy and weak'

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

{"id":52910063,"title":"Sen. Graham: Trump's call for military parade 'cheesy and weak'","duration":"1:25","description":"\"I have no desire to go to the Soviet hardware display,\" said Sen. Lindsey Graham. ","url":"/Politics/video/sen-graham-trumps-call-military-parade-cheesy-weak-52910063","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
