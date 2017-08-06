Transcript for Sen. Heinrich asks James Comey about dinner with President Trump

Mr. Komi. Prior to shoot January 27 that this year. Have you ever had. One on one meeting or or private dinner with a president of the United States no. Good met dinner no. I had 21 on ones with President Obama that I laid out in my testimony wants to talk about law enforcement issues law enforcement a race which was important topic. Throughout for me and for the president and then once very briefly him to say goodbye. We're those brief interactions. Know the one about law enforcement and race and policing we spoke for. It's probably over an hour there's the two us. How unusual is it to have. 01 on one dinner with the president did that strike you saw. Yes so much so that I assumed there would be others that he couldn't possibly be having dinner with me alone. If do you ever impression that if you had. Found. If you behave differently in that dinner and I'm quite pleased that you did not but if you had found. A way to express. Some sort of expression of loyalty or given some. Suggestion that. The Flynn criminal investigation might. Be pursued. Less vigorously do you think you would have still opened fire. I don't know I'd if it's impossible to say looking back I don't know for you felt like those two things were. We're directly relevant to your. The kind of relationship that the president was seeking to establish with you. Sure yes. That the president has repeatedly. Talked about the Russian investigation into the US. Or the Russian Russia's involvement in the US election cycle as a hoax. And as fake news. Can you talk a little bit about what you saw as FBI director and obviously only the parts that you could share in this setting. That. That demonstrate how serious. This action actually was and why there was an investigation in the first place. Mr. the there's should be no foes on this whatsoever the Russians. Interfered. In our election during 2016 Psycho they did with purpose they did it was sophistication. They did it with overwhelming. Technical efforts. And it was an active measures campaign driven from the top of that government there is no fuzz on that. It is a high confidence judgment of the entire intelligence community. And and the members of this committee have seeming intelligence it's not a close call. That happened that's about as un fake as you can possibly get. In his very very serious which is why it's so refreshing to see a bipartisan focus on that because this is about America and not about a particular party. So that was a hostile act by the Russian government against this country mr. Did the president in any of those interactions that you've. Shared with us today. Asks you what you should be doing or what our government should be doing or the intelligence community. To protect America against Russian interference in our election system. I don't record conversation like that never. Know. Gee do you find it thought I was president trump right attended affair never meetings on that with the President Obama. Do you find it odd that. President. Seemed unconcerned by Russia's actions and our election. I'd I can answer back I don't know what other conversations he had with other advisors or other intelligence community leaders. So what type I just don't know sitting here did you have any interactions with the president that suggested he was taking that. Hart style action seriously. I don't remember any interactions with the president of other than the initial briefing on January the sixth. I don't remember could be wrong but don't remember any conversations him at all about that. At issue are very aware. It was only to review in the room for. That dinner. You've told us the president asked you to back off the Flint investigation the president told to report item that dinner. Turned up. Told the reporter he did never did that I use testify that the president asked for your loyalty in that dinner the White House denies that. A lot of this comes down to. Or should re police. Do you want to say anything as to why we should fully view. Partner and my mother raised me not to say things like this about myself so I'm not gonna. I think people should look at the whole body my testimony. Because as I used to say to juries. Though I talked about a witness she can't cherry picking you can't sell like these things he said but on this he's he's a dirty rotten liar and you gotta take it all together and I've tried to be open and fair and transparent and accurate. I really significant fact to me is so why did he kick everybody out of the Oval Office. Why would you kick the attorney general the president. Chief of staff out to talk to me if it was about. Something else and so that that to me. It's as an investigator is a very significant fact that is we look at that testimony or as communication from both the view. We should probably be looking for consistency. While looking at any witness you look at consistency track record demeanor. Record over time that sort of thing. Thank U so. Our reports that the incoming trump administration. Either during the transition. And door after the inauguration attempted to set up up. A sort of back door communication channel with the Russian government using their infrastructure their devices are facilities. What would be the risks. Particularly for a transition someone not actually in the office of the president yet. To setting up unauthorized channels with a hostile foreign government especially if they were to evade. Our own American intelligence services. I'm not gonna comment on whether that happened in an open setting that the risk is. Her risk is obvious you spare the Russians the cost and effort of having to break into our communications. Channels by using theirs. And so you make it a lot easier for them to capture all of your conversations. And into use those to the benefit of Russia against the United States. The memos that you wrote. You wrote did you write all mine of them in a way that. What's designed to prevent them from needing classification. I know it ends. And a few of the occasions I wrote I sent emails to my cheapest ever others on some of the brief phone conversations that are call. The first one. Was a classified. Briefing. Lowe was in a skiff it was in a conference room a trump tower. It was a classified briefing us our wrote that on a classified. Device the one I started type pension. In the car that was a classified laptop that I start working on any reason in a classified environment in a skiff that this committee. Would it would not be appropriate to see those communications from at least from your perspective is the author now.

