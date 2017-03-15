Transcript for Sen. Joe Manchin on his close relationship with Nick Saban

College football and college gospel but only about the sort of than. Really fertile ground of coaching that you know your vote very familiar with especially deeply touching wrote. Well let me just say that the one that most of your nose in the statement. I don't known as nick cannon's brother say. Okay his father was mixed senior and move their queen in the gulf station or four miles from where I grew up. I'm four years old and sell ice to play for his dad in the sand levels in all that. And we had little brother run aground recently calling brother because his sister dean would say merry his mother would say. The go to you little brother it is good to augment them little nick. With a little brother survived by the hardly someone told the sin another just go to the brotherhood estimate. His dad made him watch more cars over watch more cars over until he had a perfect it was everything had to be absent for. So he gets he he is a product that is in bar. And I mean he's justice for what he's going how would succeed. But with Hannity says it's so I grew up with him there. Then fifteen year old kid named Rich Rodriguez wanted me tonight in the summertime. Suffered in the work are purposely gave the toughest jobs yet he never complained were collected so I had him for in the house over the next school. And then he John Kerry for insurance. And and you had two votes from columns. And and you have Jim both of your good friend of mine from Clarksburg. A don't ask me how at all hatchery. Or at least hope camps that you know. It just some and then. Joseph Montana's teams to play the black diamonds for that for the global. Between it and where he played up in Pennsylvania. And in art art things like times. Which is what her brother's statement and exceed his dad and it was quarterback. Unbelievable. Little thing. You know and I mean he users time. So what do you call now. Brother brother who don't vacations together on doc file that is done the necklace and he's one of my closest friends on this that's. We have some great stories it was they've never seen an obscene Nixon documents. Benefit and and we do things together that makes both of us. Because we remember where we came from. His father my father families innards line miles away games in his father were best friends and there's pictures poems that tire. She agrees about those about sports that you understand. Stephen's father nick senior basically had his article it. That. He potter books himself. And so obviously gulf states. And even though difficult that some sort of start. Upward if we have. If you wanna play ball back tackle him you would somehow get a hold some instances will be out there are three problems. And ride your bicycle to the next fall camp and you play no pets until someone got beat up so bad it was time ago. And you play the next knows that's I would and his dad worked as a ahead. Unbelievable teams. So long for fault that what makes him the greatest. Potentially greatest thoughtful or let me tell you what makes it begins to talk to the environment his father always. That statement is a builder of me if he comes into your house they'll say. Mrs. I can guarantee I cannot guarantee yourself is in alignment means a lot of plan but I can guarantee that. And nor should anybody they carried actor basically floats. What I can guarantee you give me your side. You back to me you. I'll give you mean you're out education and have some directions like character and what it takes you wouldn't provide. Killed by the program that you. Can't because he's so it's not like he's found themselves page. My dad all the people we took him. We have the so called witness blackboard we are all local cancer but he's working her base helping each other. And his dad built he built young man. Young kids into me. We didn't have any cancer didn't have a direction. We're had nobody really believed in the care. It took them on the first basically trip outside the vehicle and took him to another town to the Pennsylvania playing different games. And Joseph Montana east to condemn play he'd stay with the kids in Farmington and at Worthington were all grow. And he still talk about it he told the human and so you play West Virginia now I'm curious if there's if there's a camaraderie congress people to plead. College athletics if there's any kind of connection that gets me that goes beyond local camps and into the halls around the jumbos John playbook itself and I obviously. I was at W. Had a good freshman you're gonna hurt very very bad in the vehicle India. On how proud she did that but anyway I got a good education. What I've gone much. But having a love of sports and having the attraction if they understand our growth in the town was Sam Huff was my big Mike my brother. I used to hang around San helpful to him and he used to work for my father parks and on the furniture store so I had all that going. And then on top of that we had got frank garner gets. And those of you don't remember fight gun deaths in just read our programs book and her stepfather autograph become. They all pro all everything that he was because gonna guess it was a center toughest argument they both came from the same local camp number nine. Which is two miles up the other room. And so I grew up all that I grew up if you didn't play ball and you can give at all 100% on Friday night. Plane you better not good on the sands forum on Saturday. That's all content. You couldn't take. Here you were slacker he didn't give pocket he let us now I can do individual. So if you want to goats and one pupil playbook cards you want and basically hang out with the guys you've heard of forgive year old leader on the field on Friday night that's we'll. And that's what we're nexus of different but the way it was.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.