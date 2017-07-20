Transcript for Sen. John McCain diagnosed with cancer

Well, well wishers are coming from both sides of the aisle and all over America for senator John McCain who just revealed that he is battling brain cancer. He is a politician who is a rare breed in D.C. Right now, someone who will actually defend the other side. Remember this moment during the 2008 campaign? I can't trust Obama. I have read about him, and he's not -- he's not -- he's a -- he's an Arab. He is not -- No, ma'am. No, ma'am. He's a decent family man, citizen, that just happen to have disagreements with on fundamental issues and that's what this campaign is all about. He's not. Thank you. That's great. You know, Lindsey graham better step up now, and Ben sa sass, two Republicans with cloud and of course Susan Collins has been very good. They better get with the program now because he's the role model. He's the person who will speak truth to power, to his own power. That's the beauty of it. He's such an American hero. He spent five years as a P.O.W. And I hope that we see more men and women like senator McCain standing up. He's the one that brought people from both sides which I think we don't see enough of at all because I think people are fleeing polar. He's someone you could get on board with because he made sense and reasonable in moments like that which we say the civility is what's missing. The diagnosis -- I heard Sanjay Gupta say this is a prognosis that he could beat this. What I love about John McCain, John McCain, I think he actually believes what he says he believes. He's actually out there and he will align himself with a Democrat, Republican, whatever that means -- For the people. For the people. Not only for his constituents but for everyone and he fights for the best policy. I haven't always agreed with him on policy but I will always say this man has integrity. He's fearless, courageous and he's not afraid to stand up for us, all of us, whatever policy he thinks will do better for the country. I wish him nothing but the best in this fight, and I think much like he's had everybody's back, Americans around the country regardless of your politics are behind you, John. They've always -- listen, Americans, regardless of politics, have always had John McCain's back because when the new guy started spouting his nonsense about what a hero is, America stood up and said shut up because you don't know what you're talking about. You know -- They still voted for him. I could not believe they voted for trump after that comment in this country. A lot of comments but the bottom line is -- That might have been the worst one. The worst one. It's one of them, you know. Remember when he said John McCain -- He doesn't like heros that don't get caught. Yeah. Referring to the fact that he was a P.O.W. It's so despicable to say something like that, so unpatriotic, it's despicable. Like I said, America stood up and said, no, we're not sapg. You know, they put up with a lot of stuff, they did not put up with that. Most Americans. Unfortunately, some did and voted for him. We're just warming up, joy. Let's not get into that. Sorry.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.