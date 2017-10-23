Sen. John McCain on Meghan McCain's boyfriend, update on cancer battle

More
"The View" co-hosts discuss with the Arizona senator what he thinks of his daughter's boyfriend.
7:51 | 10/23/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Sen. John McCain on Meghan McCain's boyfriend, update on cancer battle

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":50662688,"title":"Sen. John McCain on Meghan McCain's boyfriend, update on cancer battle","duration":"7:51","description":"\"The View\" co-hosts discuss with the Arizona senator what he thinks of his daughter's boyfriend.","url":"/Politics/video/sen-john-mccain-meghan-mccains-boyfriend-update-cancer-50662688","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.