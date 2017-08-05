Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand on health care, changes to be made in Democratic Party

More
Gillibrand sat down with the co-hosts of the "The View" to discuss how health care can be improved, the Democratic Party, women's role in government and more.
7:09 | 05/08/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand on health care, changes to be made in Democratic Party

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":47276927,"title":"Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand on health care, changes to be made in Democratic Party","duration":"7:09","description":"Gillibrand sat down with the co-hosts of the \"The View\" to discuss how health care can be improved, the Democratic Party, women's role in government and more.","url":"/Politics/video/sen-kirsten-gillibrand-health-care-made-democratic-party-47276927","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.