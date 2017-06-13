Transcript for Sen. Lankford questions Jeff Sessions

They were chairman turn general sessions could see again thank you value speak as a man eager to set the record straight. And you spoken very bluntly from the very beginning from her opening statement following through this time I am amazed at the conversations. As if an attorney general has never said there are private conversations with the president. And we don't need to discuss those it seems to be a short memory about some of the statements Eric Holder would in would not make. To any committee in the house or the senate. And would or would not turn over documents even requested. That had to go all the way through the court system to follow the court's having to say no. The president can't hold back documents the attorney general can do that. Astros somehow some accusation that you're not saying every conversation that everything. There's long history. The attorney general's standing. Beside the president saying there are some conversations that are confidential. And and can we determine from there it does seem as well that every unnamed source. Stories somehow gets a hearing I was in the hearing this morning. With Ron Rosen Stein as we dealt with. Via appropriations requests that originally obviously you were scheduled to be out there Robert Rosen sound was taking place. Andrea what a cover he was very Cleary was peppered with questions about Russia. During that conversation as well he was very clear. That he is never had conversations with you about that. And that you have never requested conversations about that. He was also peppered with with questions. Of the latest rumor of the day and that is somehow the president is thinking about firing. A Robert Mueller and getting rid of him and was very clear that Rosen Stein himself said I'm the only one that could do that and I'm not contemplating that Norwood I do that. And no one has any idea over the latest unnamed sources story of the day is coming from it somehow it's grabbing all the attention. I do want to be able to bring up a couple things to specifically one is to define the word recuse. And I come back to your email that you sent to Jim Komi and others that day on a march the second. This was what you'd said during Erie in your email after careful consideration following meetings with career department officials over the courses its past several weeks the attorney general has decided to recuse himself. From any existing or future investigations of any matters related in any way to the campaigns for president United States. The attorney general's refusals not only with respect to such investigations if any. But also extends the department responses to congressional and media inquiries related to such investigations. Is that summing you have maintained from march 2 on. Absolutely. Actually I'm maintained it from the first day I became attorney general. We discuss those matters are not felt and tell. Until and if I ever made her decision to. Not rookies myself I should not. As abundance of caution. Involve myself in spending that the investigation are valuing right so I did not also a note did. And memorandum from my chief of staff directs these Agassi and and one other people directly it was sent to was. Jane to becoming the director of the FB you shouldn't distract him and struck members of your staff's. To not to brief the attorney general or any other officials in the office of the attorney general about our other allies in Bob the attorney general. Or other officials in the office of the attorney general. In any such matters described the bomb and you know we have a request proper infirm and crystal clear position. And that the refusal meant refusal. Rick relating to this April 27. Meeting non meeting in the same room the same time the national interest was asked specifically about this as well he was the host. Of that event. They they stated this in writing as the host the center for national interest decided whom to invite and then issued imitations the trump campaign. Did not determine or prove the imitation less. Guests of the event included both Democrats and Republicans with some among the letter supporting other candidates. Most of the guests were Washington based foreign policy experts and journalists. Center for national interest and butter Russian ambassador kiss the act and several other ambassadors of the speech. We regularly invited ambassadors and other foreign represented destroy our vans to facilitate dialog. And and they say we ceded all four in the front row during a speech in deference to their diplomatic status the trump campaign had nothing to do the seating arrangement the center for national interest extended equal treatment of for investors. Attending the event anybody each to a short reception prior to the trump speech. The reception include approximately two dozen guests in the receiving line the line move quickly in any conversations mr. trump in that setting were inherently briefing could not be private. Our recollection is that the interaction between mr. trump. An investor kiss cleric was limited polite exchange of pleasantries appropriate on such occasions were not aware of any conversation. To an investor closely act in senator Jeff Sessions at the reception. However in a small group setting like this when we consider it unlikely the Newman could have engaged in a meaningful private conversation. Without drawing attention from others present giving a reason a disagreed with that. For now I think that's a very fair description. Very receptions situation. Appreciate them having made that stands grip you'll back.

