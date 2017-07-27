Transcript for Sen. Lindsey Graham warns of 'holy hell to pay' if Trump fires Sessions

The administration has gotten the message urged congressional Republicans play Jeff Sessions. I think. It's not a message to the president as much as it is suggestion the country. You know the president has a right to fire anybody and scap. As a human being I think he should show some respect. For Jeff Sessions as a person. Jeff Sessions was most wolves workshop from he's a rock solid conservative. But the reason ally himself much as often did disagree with him but I never believed that he was a man who was. Who lacks integrity or sense of fair play. This effort to basically. Marginalized and humiliate the attorney general is not going over well and the senate. I don't think it's going all over well in the conservative world is deeply Jess sessions to be. Used to power you have. And accept the consequences I hope it stops. I'm a 100% behind Jeff Sessions the chairman of the Judiciary Committee sent very chilling. Tweet yesterday. There will be no confirmation hearing for an attorney general when seventy. It Jeff Sessions is fired. There will be holy hill today. Any effort to go after Mueller could be the beginning that you and of the truck presidency. Unless Mueller did something wrong. Right now I have no reason to believe that Mueller is compromised. You know reason the police he is compromised. And should be serving a special counsel let me. I'm working on legislation that I'll introduce next week. The Republicans and some Democrats. Thank you at all what Democrats. Number Republicans though say. And special counsel. Cannot be fired. When they went panel to investigate president heard his team my ship judicial review of the far. Not just for trial for any future for us we need to check and balance here sort of the process in the ninth. I'm trying to come up statutorily. Language I would say in the case of Bob Mahler in future special capsules. The attorney general fires that person. Who's been in panel to investigate president part of their team. And judges will have to look and see whether or not the reason stated meet the statutory. Definitions.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.