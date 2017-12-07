Sen. Lindsey Graham's spirited exchanges with FBI nominee Christopher Wray

Sen. Lindsey Graham questions President Donald Trump's pick to lead the FBI on matters related to Donald Trump Jr.'s emails and the investigation into Russian election interference, including whether he thinks the probe is a "witch hunt."
2:43 | 07/12/17

