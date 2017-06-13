Transcript for Sen. Manchin questions Jeff Sessions

Thank you mr. general for being here it's good seeing you and thank you and dimension sir and wonderful little bit on what Senator McCain had asked concerning. You know are about the same in each and we remember back in our lifetime we've never known the Russians to be the Russian government or the Russian. Military to ever be our friend. And winning the same things we want Aaron we want to know life. And with that being said. The seriousness of this Russian hacking. Is is very serious to main concern. And you are saying he had not been briefed on that. October I think it was October 9 when it was known that DOD and I can't time I think mr. clapper. And also mr. Jay Johnson Homeland Security made up public what was going on. There and on December 29. President Obama at that time expelled 35. Russian diplomats denied access to two Russian own compound and he broaden the existing sanctions. Sir I would ask do you have any discussions at all have you had any discussions. Are set in on any type. Meetings or recommendations were made to remove those sanctions. Otto Carl any sets me. Enduring the time not from the president being inaugurated on June on January 20. Prior to that in the campaign. Up until through the transition. Was there ever any meetings that he showed any concern or consideration or Burgess inquisitive of what the Russians were really doing and if they really done. At our call any such commerce site anytime I'm not sure on state your question hey. Mary MLS will air national you're part of the national security down so if you would heard something about Russia. And their capabilities and are concerned about what they could do to our election process. Was there ever any conversations concerning that whatsoever. I don't know a college senator. Action. I know it's been asked them review. Things that you know your executive privileges and protecting present I understand that. But also whom we ended. Mr. Cohen here you know he couldn't answer a lot of things in the open session he agreed to go into closed session. Would you be able to do an inclusive she would it change your answers to us or your ability to speak more frankly on some things we wanna know. The senate friends mansion I'm not sure on the executive privilege is not waived by going in com. Camera are in closed session. Us hide may be they're more of the concerns. Is that. When you have way investigation. Ongoing as the special counsel dies. It's often. Very problematic to have all persons. You know not cooperating with that counsel in the conduct of the investigation. Where would I am may not be a factor in going in the closed session. It would be very helpful I think the committee there's lot of questions like to ask and I knew you would. Like to answer if possible and we can check in that'll further if I could sir did you have any meetings. And any other means of Russian German officials that have not been previously disclosed. ID I have wracked my brain and I do not believe so far there are other. Our. Can assure you that none of those meetings discussed. Manipulating a campaign in the United States in any way shape or form are anyhow hacking or any such. Ideas and one quick through this are there any other meetings between Russian government officials many of charm campaign associates that are not been previous is Cisco's that you know of our colony. To the best of your knowledge did any of the following individuals meet with Russian officials at any point during the campaign you just yes or no as I go down through the full list all manner fort. The repeat that now. What's two dollars over two best of your knowledge sir did any of these following individuals meet with Russian officials at any point during the campaign. And you just BS you know on this call manna fort. I don't have any information that he had done so he served as campaign chairman for FEMA Steve been. I have no information that he did. General Michael Flynn. I don't call it. Rents previous. I'd go or call Steve Miller. I know or call him ever having such a conversation. Cores and a ski I don't not recalled. Any of those individuals. Having any meeting. With the Russian. Officials ordered page. I don't know analyst following its discretion Gonzales think we we try to get. You have an innate knowledge they then there is there may have been some. Published accounts of mr. page talking with the Russians I'm not sure can. I don't work as a former send you bringing Nikhil holistic perspective to this investigation. Because you've been on both sides. Indeed if you were our knowledge about on that side if you were sitting on this side of dinosaur figure nobody gets to ask you about your private conversation here here's that we're here we go get your chance to give us some advice if you were sitting on this under the -- what question would you be asking. I would be asking. Whether or not. Oh I would be asking questions related to whether or not there was an impact on this election. What quarter of the stories on that I foreign power. A particularly the Russians since that could tell this community is is suggested in and stated that they believe they did. And but I do think our members of this government have offices to Iran desert aboard our story we're and tonight. You know the question should be focused on that are part of the story were missing burn themselves Christians are part of the story were missing I don't know. But cause I'm not. And bobbed in the campaign and had no information. Concerning and I have no idea what stage it is it is you members this committee know a lot more than thank you Jeff Sessions.

