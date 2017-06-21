Transcript for Sen. McConnell to release health care bill draft Thursday

Speaking of time we are back over on the senate side now we understand according to senate majority leader Mitch McConnell we will see a draft version. Their Health Care Reform plan tomorrow and that they plan on voting on hits before July 4 that is. An ambitious timeline is it not. It is and I thought the senate aides about this they're thinking as they just need to clear the decks for the fourth of July because guess what they've got a lot of really important stuff coming up. Before the fall they've got to deal with the budget and spending they've got to deal with the debt ceiling and they need to at least. Try to have taken this action. Get this off the plea and the other concern they have is that once members are the scatter home for the summer momentum is lost in this or we hear from constituents we saw the scenes of the town halls. Earlier this year senators a little bit concerned about what they might hear if they're left to that they have such a tight margin in the senate. 52 Republican senators need at least fifty of them to stay on board so as soon as they feel like they have that fifty they strike. The question in my mind on the is whether there are going through the motions right now or this is actually building toward a vote. A lot of skepticism emanating from Republicans conservatives and moderates ball about what this package even is much less than you vote for it. Not to mention the situation over it in the house that they had to craft a more conservative version of this to get those votes. Of course the Senate's moving in the other direction right now to try to get votes and that issues. Off the moderate conference. At president trumps even saying the house bill was too mean and the White House saying yesterday wanna see more heart in that bill so this is a delicate balancing act of not. Shore that anyone thinks right now they have the votes. Maybe that you added if they get a good Congressional Budget Office or maybe the momentum from last night contributes to it but he's going to be quite a scramble over the next nine days trying to make it happen. Well Rick the last point on this mean the votes in the process are one thing but the substance of the bill is entirely another we're talking about something that actually affects almost every American that affects 16 of our American. Economy for something to be crafted. This quickly to be pushed through just because they have the votes. Do we even know how it's going to a fact the American public. We don't have a bill most Republicans haven't seen it much less Democrats are members of the public we haven't even confirmed that the president. That's seen a draft so it's impossible to say I think the focus. Rightfully should be on that but right now we know nothing about this bill we have the house bill of course the senate that is starting from scratch people are gonna market against the house bill 23 million people who would lose health insurance under that of course the loss of guarantees outright guarantees or preexisting conditions. But I think more fundamentally and that even if that the senate bill comes back what what less mean with more heart. It's still a hall an awful lot of Americans millions of Israelis who would have their health insurance jet it jeopardized and could be expensive for a lot more people so. A lot of a lot of Republicans who. You know 88 years ago or so. When when that Obama here is being debated base that we need to have more daylight we need to put it out there they have now they're passing a much different song about about the privacy of the secrecy surrounding these negotiations. All right we'll have a latest on the island me do you have that draft version hopefully tomorrow for you here to stick with us then Rick Klein Downey DC thanks so much for joining with its top. Thanks on the and thanks to all of you for watching as well remember you can always good abcnews.com. Anytime for more on any of those stories thanks for watching for now I'm on an about and a seat back your sand.

