Transcript for Sen. Reed questions Jeff Sessions

They very much to chart first to appoint attorney general an armored. And others have raised the issue of longstanding rules. It if there are written rules that the Fed up with you provide end to the committee please. I will thank you very much now. Senator corn has made the point that the whole spokesman for the your recommendation. To the president dismissed. Director combing was as unprofessional conduct this effect the Clinton administration is that correct. I supported everything then. The on deputy attorney general including his memoranda. Are as good. An important. Out factors to holly used in determining whether or not. He. Had conducting himself in a way that justified continuing in office. I think it pretty well speaks for itself and I believe most of it did -- deal with that. At the discussion about his performance was a bipartisan discussion. It began during the election time. On Democrats were very unhappy. About the way. He conducted himself. Any and in retrospect in looking at it I think he was more. Injury is and I may have even understood at the time general unite with regard to the general if America. I don't want that you aka Alex ago as a commissar. She's the surface. On July 7 when. Mr. Cohen made his first announcement about the case you were on Fox News and you said first rule where Tacoma is a skilled former prosecutor. And then you concluded by saying essentially. That. It's not his problem if Hillary Clinton's problem. Then in November. On November 6 after mystical me again they news in late October by. Reopening. If you will be investigation you said again on Fox News. You know FBI director Conley did the right thing when he found new evidence he had no choice but reported the American congress where he had under a whole testified. The investigation was over he had to correct and say this investigation ongoing now. I'm sure it's significant or else he wouldn't have announced that. So in July and November. Director Conley was doing exactly the right thing you have no criticism. You felt and in fact he was a skilled professional prosecutor. You felt that is the last. Statement in October. Was fully justified. So how can you go from those statements. To agreeing with mr. Rubenstein. And then asking the president for recommending he be fired I think. In retrospect. As all of us begin to locate that are clearly in and talk about it as. Perspectives the Department of Justice once. The director and our first guy involve any embroiled and they public discussion. This investigation. Which would have been better never of been discussed publicly and that and said he. It was all over. Then when he found new evidence. That. Came up. I think he probably was required to tell congress. They laws and over. That new evidence had been the bell. It probably would have been better it would have been consistent with the rules of the Department of Justice that never have talked about the investigation to begin we're. Once you get down that road. That's the kind of thing that you get into that win against classical. On prosecuting. A policies that I learned and was taught when I was United States attorney and assistant United States attorney. It time mass on the question. Your whole premise in recommending to the president was the actions in October involving. And secretary of state Clinton. The whole Clinton conch person. Did you feel misled when the president announced that his real reason for. Dismissing the stick only with the Russian investigation. I don't hand I'm not able to characterize. You eat that fragile Arlington try to comment on that. It's so you had no inkling that there was anything to do with Russia. Until the president United States basically declared not only on TV. But in the oval office for the Russian foreign minister saying the pressure's off now I got rid of it not job. That I came to use a complete surprise. Well I like inside his century that our recommendation is put in writing. And I believe it was correct and I believe the president. A valued at about Harry maze. Decision is was is and you had his own process knowing playing that he was considering a Russian investigation. Well I'm I don't try to guess what. That's fair I just there is a process if they're paying of those. A scenario in which. This whole. Week capitulation the Clinton was a story basically a cover story to the president sort of prior to put out and that he quickly abandoned. And Guerrero reason with the Russian investigation which it had been the case I would suspect he would principal would conclusion itself from anything any involvement.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.