Transcript for Sen. Rob Portman: 'It would be best' for Sessions to recuse himself from Russia investigations

Shouldn't accusing south. I think you'd be best for the credibility investigation and also best for him sessions. If he's a colleague of mine he's and a friend of mine. Supporters attorney general and I think. Given what's and reported over the last 24 hours at these meetings invested he simply refuse until this investigation. You get to. I support the investigation going on here intelligence committee it's my understanding is that justices conducting. Of their own review this and in that case if he's so that. Did he mislead the committee saying that he did not have communications with pressure went down we know that he's not the case. I'd I don't know that at all haven't looked at this closely but licenses to arrest him about the campaign you talked about its fissionable.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.