Transcript for Sen. Schumer talks health care at hearing

Last night we learned that the current Republican health care bill lacks enough support. To even reach the floor of the US senate. It's time to move on. It's time to start over. Early on the majority leader told Democrats. We don't need to. We don't want your. Respectfully I take issue with the idea Democrats didn't want when gage on health care. Make no mistake about. Passing repeal. Without a replacement. Would be a disaster. Almost inevitably. When you try to draft something behind closed doors and not dead it with the public. It becomes. A failure. In this case. A disaster.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.